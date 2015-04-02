(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on China
Properties Group Limited's (CPG) ratings to Negative from
Stable, and has
affirmed its Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency
Issuer Default Rating
(IDRs) at 'B-'. Fitch has also affirmed the company's senior
unsecured rating at
'B-' with Recovery Rating at 'RR4'.
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects the company's current
tight liquidity
position, which is mainly due to very limited cash inflow from
contracted sales
in past three years, a HKD2bn debt repayment that falls due
2015, and
significant planned development expenditure in the next 12 to 24
months.
Key risks that may result in insufficient liquidity at the
company include
refinancing risk for maturing debt, execution risk in selling
completed
projects, and a call to repay a shareholder's loan without any
improvement in
the company's operating cash flows.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Sales Record: CPG plans to speed up its project
construction as well as
contracted sales in 2015 and 2016. However, there is significant
risk in the
execution of its strategy to meet its sales target of CNY4bn in
2015 and CNY7bn
in 2016, because of its very limited sales track record. In
2014, CPG generated
contracted sales of CNY80m, much less than the CNY200m in 2013
and CNY639m in
2012, both of which were already lower than contracted sales of
its 'B' rated
peers. CPG's total gross floor area sold in 2014 was 9,400 sqm,
90% of which was
from the Chongqing Manhattan project.
Short-term Liquidity Concern: CPG had limited cash inflow from
contracted sales
in 2014 but a large amount of debt repayable in 2015. About
CNY1.78bn of onshore
loans mature in 2015, of which CNY950m is repayable in the first
half. CPG is
currently negotiating with local banks on refinancing plans, and
success in
obtaining over CNY1bn in loans before June 2015 is essential for
CPG to maintain
sufficient operational liquidity.
High Capex Needs: While CPG settled all the land premiums for
existing projects
more than five years ago at low costs, it has aggressive
development plans in
2015-2017, with significant development expenditure, which the
management
estimates at over HKD5bn. The company is positioning SH Concord
and SH Cannes as
high-end integrated projects, pushing up the unit development
costs above peers'
projects. The construction cost for retail properties at the two
projects will
be more than CNY20,000 per sqm, and for residential properties
at around
CNY3,000 per sqm. Fitch expects the company's total debt to rise
further unless
it successfully realises significant cash inflow from property
pre-sales.
Prime Locations: CPG's financial flexibility is mainly provided
by the large
amount of unpledged investment properties located in prime
locations in downtown
Shanghai and Chongqing. The investment properties generate only
limited
recurrent income, while they were valued at HKD59bn at end-2014.
Although CPG's
total debt increased more than 40% in the past two years, Fitch
estimates its
leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory after
excluding market
revaluation of investment properties, at less than 30% at
end-2014.
Shareholder Support: CPG's chairman and 75% shareholder, Wong
Sai Chung, has
provided significant financial support by subscribing to HKD500m
of convertible
notes, and providing shareholder's loans with outstanding
balance of HKD1.39bn
as of end-January 2015. Given the significant amount, the
shareholder's loans
are important to the company's financial position. While the
shareholder's loans
are classified as repayable upon demand, Fitch believes CPG will
take into
account its cash flow position before repaying the loans.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- CPG successfully obtaining enough refinancing and project
development loans
- Fully achieving its contracted sales target in 2015, and over
80% of its sales
target in 2016
- Aggressive development plan with significant expenditure in
the next 24 months
- CPG positioning SH Concord and SH Cannes as high-end
integrated projects,
resulting in higher unit development costs than that at its
peers
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Deterioration in CPG's liquidity position, which may be as a
result of failure
to refinance maturing debt
- Failure in reaching 40% of its contracted sales target in 2015
under the
current development expenditure plan
- Repayment of shareholders' loans without any improvement in
the company's
operating cash flows
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
the Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Contracted sales of over HKD5bn and recognised revenue of over
HKD3bn while
sustaining current strong financials.
- No single project accounting for over 70% of total sales.
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
28 Fl, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"China Homebuilders Ratings Navigator Companion", dated 25
February 2015
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
