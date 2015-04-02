(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lagos State - Rating Action
Report
here
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
the Nigerian State of Lagos' Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed the
Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB-' and its National
Long-term rating at
'AA+(nga)'. The Outlooks on the local currency IDR and on the
National Long-term
rating remain Stable.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term rating of
'BB-' and
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(nga)' of its NGN275bn MTN
programme as well as
its NGN57.5bn and NGN80bn bonds, maturing in 2017 and 2019,
respectively.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of local and
regional government (LRG) reviews is subject to restrictions and
must take place
according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary
for CRAs to
deviate from this in order to comply with their legal
obligations. Fitch
interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating
review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status.
The next scheduled review date for Fitch's ratings on Lagos
State was originally
11 September 2015. However, following the downgrade of Nigeria's
Outlooks we
have taken a similar rating action on Lagos State as the issuer
is rated at the
same level as the sovereign for the Long-term foreign currency
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action on Lagos follows the same on Nigeria's
sovereign Long-term
IDR's Outlook on 30 March (see ' Fitch Affirms Nigeria at 'BB-';
Outlook Revised
to Negative ' at www.fitchratings.com).
The rating action reflects the application of Fitch's
'International Local and
Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside United States',
according to
which subnationals' ratings usually cannotbe higher than their
sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An operating margin declining towards 30%, unfavourable changes
in the national
tax policy, debt rising beyond Fitch's expectations and economic
instability,
even at the local level, could lead to a downgrade. Also, a
downgrade of the
sovereign would prompt a similar action on the ratings of the
state, as
subnationals' ratings usually cannot be higher than their
sovereign under
Fitch's criteria.
Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stale if
improvements in budgetary
performance result in debt levels at 1x the budget size, while
maintaining a
high component of subsidised foreign loans (about 30% at
end-2013), in turn
lowering the debt servicing burden, and provided that the
Outlook on the
sovereign is also revised to Stable. Further improvement of the
local economy
giving additional boost to internally generated revenue would
also be positive
for the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 879087 260
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria",
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.