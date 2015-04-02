(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rivers State - Rating Action Report here MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Nigerian State of Rivers' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. The agency has also the affirmed Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB-' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(nga)'. The Outlooks on the local currency IDR and on the National Long-term rating remain Stable. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of local and regional government (LRG) reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a material change in the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's ratings on Rivers State was originally 11 September 2015. However, following the downgrade of Nigeria's Outlooks we have taken a similar rating action on Rivers State as the issuer is rated at the same level as the sovereign for the Long-term foreign currency IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action on Rivers State follows the same on Nigeria's sovereign Long-term IDR's Outlook on 30 March (see ' Fitch Affirms Nigeria at 'BB-'; Outlook Revised to Negative ' at www.fitchratings.com). The rating action reflects the application of Fitch's 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside United States', according to which subnationals' ratings usually cannot be higher than their sovereign. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin declines below 50% amid a resurgence of restiveness in the Niger Delta region while financial debt rises beyond Fitch's projections. Also, a downgrade of the sovereign would prompt a similar action on the ratings of the state, in accordance with our criteria that subnationals' ratings usually cannot be higher than their sovereign's. Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if internally generated revenue rises above Fitch's expectations, coupled with convergence of the state's accounting principles with international standards, and provided that the Outlook on the sovereign is also revised to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 879087 216 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Claudio Cappelli Analyst +39 02 879087 260 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 14 August 2012, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria", dated 23 April 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.