(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has published Sri
Lanka-based
Amana Bank PLC's (Amana) National Long-Term Rating at 'BB(lka)'
with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Amana's rating reflects its small and developing domestic
franchise, and limited
track record. The bank started operations in 2011 as a
Sharia-compliant bank and
accounted for 0.5% of total banking sector assets at end-2014.
The rating also captures Amana's relatively high risk appetite,
primarily
indicated through exceptionally fast growth. This has put
pressure on its
capitalisation and could lead to deterioration in asset quality
as loans season.
Amana is entirely funded by deposits, and benefits from having
current and
savings accounts make up 50% of the deposit base. The absence of
high-quality,
Sharia-compliant liquid investments, such as Sri Lanka
government securities,
weighs on its rating. Fitch believes the bank adequately manages
the currency
risk stemming from foreign-currency denominated placements.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation the bank will
receive a material
capital infusion during 2015 that will allow it to comply with
regulatory
minimum requirements. In addition, Fitch expects the bank to
turn profitable
after it posted a profit in 4Q14.
Amana's Fitch core capital ratio declined to 14.1% of risk
weighted assets at
end-2014, from 21% at end-2013, largely due to the rapid
expansion of its loan
book. The bank needs to increase its capital base by 1 January
2016 to LKR10bn
from the current LKR5bn. This is to comply with the Central Bank
of Sri Lanka's
requirements for all licensed commercial banks.
Fitch believes that the bank's high operating cost base and
potential increase
in credit costs could continue to hamper its operating
profitability and
internal capital generation. Its cumulative loss in 2014 was
LKR80m, or 1.6% of
equity.
The bank's loan book expanded by 69% in 2014 (2013: 110%). Of
the bank's gross
loans at end-2014, 54% were to consumers and SMEs, which, in
Fitch's view, are
more vulnerable if economic conditions deteriorate, and likely
to lead to an
increase in the NPL ratio, which stood at 1.5% at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade is contingent upon the expansion of Amana's
franchise and
improved performance.
Fitch would downgrade the rating if Amana fails to meet its
regulatory capital
requirements, both on an absolute level and relative to
risk-weighted assets.
This could either occur from a failure to raise new capital,
aggressive loan
growth or losses.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015,
"National Scale Ratings Criteria"', dated 30 October 2013 and
"Evaluating
Corporates Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
