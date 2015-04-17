(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI/SYDNEY, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based
telecom service provider Reliance Communications Limited's
(Rcom; BB-/Stable)
proposed senior secured notes an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP).
The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. Rcom will
use part of the
note proceeds to fund the USD173m up-front payment for spectrum
won in the March
2015 auction and the rest for capex.
The notes are rated at the same level as Rcom's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR).
Although the notes are secured, under our methodology for
"Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery Ratings", India is classed as a category D
country, and,
as such, the ratings of senior obligations in India are
generally capped at same
level as the IDR, even if they are secured.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Leverage than Peers: Rcom's 'BB-' IDR is constrained due
to its higher
leverage and weaker market position than average for
Fitch's-rated Asian telcos.
Fitch's forecast for Rcom's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage of 4.8x for the financial year ended 31 March 2015
(FY15) is much
higher than for its Indian peers. Market leader Bharti Airtel
Limited's (Bharti;
BBB-/Stable) leverage is around 2.5x and third-largest operator
Idea Cellular
Ltd's is around 3.5x. The forecast leverage assumes up-front
payments in FY16
for licences acquired in the March 2015 spectrum auction.
Commitment to Deleverage: The ratings incorporate management's
commitment to
deleverage and Fitch's expectation that Rcom will manage its
leverage below 4.5x
during 2015-16. We believe that deleveraging will be mainly
driven by an EBITDA
expansion and a planned sale of non-core assets. Fitch
acknowledges management's
commitment to repay part of its USD6bn in net debt through the
sale of assets,
including its sub-sea cable subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange
(GCX; B+/Stable),
real estate and its pay-TV business. Management intends to
achieve a target
debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x by end-March 2017.
Weaker Market Position: Rcom's IDR is currently capped at 'BB-'
given its market
position as the fourth-largest telco in India, with a revenue
market share of
only 8% in the USD30bn Indian telecom services industry. The top
three operators
- Bharti, Vodafone India and Idea - collectively have about 70%
revenue market
share. However, Rcom's integrated approach and high cash
generation visibility
with large proportion of recurring and contractual revenue
contribution from its
wireless post-paid, enterprise, tower and sub-sea cable
businesses mitigate its
weaker market position.
Positive FCF on Low Capex: We believe that Rcom will generate at
least USD200m
in annual free cash flow (FCF) during FY16-18 as capex and
interest costs
decline following its debt reduction. We forecast that Rcom's
FY15 cash flow
from operations of USD700m-750m will be sufficient to fund its
capex of around
USD500m-550m and dividends. We expect Rcom to pay about
USD400m-450m in interest
and taxes. Rcom's lower capex/revenue ratio of 15%-16% (top
three telcos: 20%)
is mainly due to its infrastructure-sharing with Reliance Jio,
part of Reliance
Industries Ltd (RIL, BBB-/Stable), an under-utilised asset base,
and a lower
spectrum payment of USD173m (25% of USD693m) for March 2015
auction.
During FY14 and FY15, Rcom agreed to share around 43,000 towers
and 120,000km of
inter-city and 70,000km of intra-city fibre network with
Reliance Jio for 17-20
years. Rcom's FY15 cash generation and leverage will benefit as
it will receive
an up-front cash benefit and recurring revenue each year from
Reliance Jio.
Under the agreement, Rcom has reciprocal access to existing and
future tower and
fibre assets of Reliance Jio, on similar terms.
Lower Spectrum Payments: Following the March 2015 auctions, Rcom
has a pan-India
800MHz/850MHz footprint of at least 5MHz spectrum in 21 circles.
It was least
affected by the auction as it committed INR43bn (USD693m) to
renew its expiring
spectrum licences in four circles and to acquire additional
spectrum. The three
circles where it did not renew its 900MHz spectrum account for
around 5% of its
revenue. The company plans to transition subscribers in these
circles to the
2100MHz and 800MHz spectrum, besides leveraging its intra-circle
roaming
arrangements with other telcos. In comparison, the top three
telcos each
committed about USD4bn-5bn to renew expiring spectrum licences.
Also, we expect
Rcom's future spectrum outlays to be minimal given the majority
of its spectrum
assets expire only in 2021.
Improving Competition: Rcom's ratings factor in a gradual
increase in average
revenue per user (ARPU) as we expect industry overcapacity to
reduce and major
telcos to increase tariffs during 2015 in response to high
spectrum prices,
inelastic demand and lower competition from smaller telcos.
However, we believe
that the benefits of improving voice tariff realisations will be
diluted by a
decline in data tariffs caused by the increase in competition in
the data
segment as Reliance Jio enters the market in 2015.
Price competition in the Indian telco industry has declined
significantly since
2012, when three-four smaller operators exited or scaled-back
operations after
the Indian Supreme Court cancelled 122 licences. Further, during
2013-14, some
pricing power returned to the top companies as high costs
prevented the
financially weaker bottom-six operators from acquiring spectrum
in auctions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by mid-single-digit percentage in FY16 driven
by improvement
in ARPUs, increase in data services and income from assets
leased to Reliance
Jio.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to improve by 150-200bp (FY14:31.3%)
driven by
improving voice tariff realisation and growing economies of
scale in data
segment. (Please refer to "2015 Outlook: Indian
Telecommunications Services",
dated 10 November 2014 for details on Fitch's view on the
industry.)
- Rcom to generate at least USD200m in annual FCF during
FY16-FY18 with capex/
revenue ratio of around 15%-16%
- Effective interest rate of about 6.5%-7% over the Fitch base
case.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Although unlikely in the short term, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action
include:
- Improvement in competitive environment leading to higher cash
generation,
resulting in Rcom's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage improving
to below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Higher-than-expected competition and/or an indication of that
management is
less committed to deleveraging, resulting in funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage remaining above 4.5x on a sustained
basis.
