CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has initiated ratings on
Communications
Sales & Leasing, Inc. (CS&L) and its co-issuer CSL Capital, LLC
by assigning a
'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch Expects to assign the following ratings:
Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC
--Senior secured revolving credit facility due 2020 of
'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured credit facility due 2022 of 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured notes 'BBB-/RR1'; and
--Senior unsecured notes of 'BB/RR4'.
The debt ratings are subject to the receipt of final
documentation. CS&L is
expected to be spun off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:
WIN) by the end
of April 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Very Stable Cash Flow: Initially, nearly all of CS&L's revenues
will consist of
revenues under a master lease with Windstream, under which
Windstream will have
exclusive access to the assets. The lease is expected to
approximate $650
million annually. As a result, CS&L is expected to have very
stable cash flows,
owing to the fixed (and modestly increasing) nature of the
long-term lease
payments and Windstream's responsibility for expenses under the
triple-net
lease. The term of the master lease is for an initial term of 15
years. There is
some risk at renewal that under the 'any or all' provision at
renewal that
Windstream could opt not to renew markets, or could renegotiate
terms at such
time for those markets.
However, this renewal risk would be at least 15 years in the
future, and up to
20 if Windstream exercises an option to have CS&L fund certain
capital spending
projects. Fitch expects all markets to be renewed under the
master lease, since
Windstream would either have to incur significant capital
expenditures to
overbuild CS&L or find a buyer for its operating assets
(routers, switches,
etc.) and successor tenant for its leased assets. Protection is
provided to CS&L
by the terms of the master lease, which could require Windstream
to sell its
operating properties in the event of default. CS&L's facilities
would be
essential to the operations of Windstream on a going-concern
basis, or a
successor company.
Geographic Diversification: The operations subject to the master
lease are
geographically diversified among 37 market areas. The
indivisible nature of the
Master Lease mitigates the effect of a weak market area(s) on
CS&L. About
two-thirds of the fiber and copper route miles are located in
Georgia, Texas,
Iowa, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Untested Business Model: CS&L will own mainly fiber and copper
assets that it
will lease back to Windstream, which will continue to operate
the retail
business, and own all of the electronics associated with
providing telecom
services. While the sale and leaseback of assets in the telecom
industry is not
unprecedented (for example, the tower companies), it is untested
in the fixed
wireline business.
Tenant Concentration: The master lease with Windstream provides
a steady cash
flow stream but until the CS&L strikes deals with other
companies, its revenue
stream will be undiversified. Therefore CS&L's IDR will be
initially capped at
Windstream's 'BB' IDR.
Seniority: Fitch notes that CS&L's master lease is with
Windstream Holdings
(Holdings) and that Holdings is subordinate to the operations at
Windstream
Services. However, Fitch believes CS&L's assets will be
essential to Windstream
Services operations and a priority payment.
Tenant's Business: Windstream derives more than 70% of revenues
from business
services (including the carrier market) and consumer broadband
markets. At the
same time, there is still secular pressure on legacy voice and
regulatory-derived revenues (switched access and universal
service funding). As
the legacy revenues dwindle in the mix, there will be less
pressure on revenues
going forward. The company has positioned its business service
offerings to
target mid-sized businesses. For a pure wireline operator,
Windstream's revenues
are somewhat more diversified than other wireline operators as
acquisitions have
brought additional business and data services revenue.
Windstream experienced a
nominal 0.2% decline in business service revenue in 2014. Fitch
has expected
business service revenue growth to offset pressures elsewhere,
but business
voice service revenues continue to decline. There is pressure in
the fiber to
the tower (FTTT) business that will subside and this arises from
the migration
to fiber circuits from copper circuits. Fiber provides greater
capacity at a
lower cost than copper to customers but revenues should grow
longer term. This
pressure should dwindle in 2015.
No Material Near-Term Maturities: The anticipated debt issuances
will not mature
for five years at the earliest, with the revolver having the
shortest at a
five-year term. The remaining term loan and note issuances are
expected to have
maturities in the seven-year to 10-year range.
REIT Formation: CS&L is expected to raise approximately $3.65
billion of debt
prior to the spin-off. Net proceeds, through a debt for debt
exchange, a cash
transfer, plus a 19.9% stake retained by Windstream in CS&L will
be exchanged
for Windstream's assets. Windstream will monetize the remaining
stake over a
one-year period.
Leverage: At inception, CS&L's gross leverage is expected to
approximate 5.7x
and remain stable over the near term.
Liquidity: CS&L is expected to have a $500 million credit
facility to provide
for liquidity needs, as well as approximately $100 million of
cash. Although not
expected, should a purging dividend be required, it will likely
be financed by
the revolving credit facility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes CS&L spins-off from Windstream in April 2015,
following
successful debt offerings.
--CS&L's primary revenue stream will be the payments received
from Windstream
under the master lease and will be $650 million annually. Fitch
assumes
Windstream will request CS&L to finance $50 million of capital
spending over the
next five years per the terms of the master lease, generating
additional
revenue. There are no assumptions regarding revenues from other
assets financed
by CS&L.
--Virtually all capital spending consists of investments
requested by
Windstream. CS&L is expected to distribute all REIT earnings to
shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Action: A positive action is unlikely in the absence of
an upgrade of
Windstream, although an upgrade could be considered if CS&L
targets debt
leverage of 5.25x or lower and 25%-30% of its revenue is derived
from tenants
with a credit profile materially stronger than Windstream's.
Negative Action: A negative rating action could occur if debt
leverage is
expected to approach 6x or higher for a sustained period. In
addition, a
downgrade of Windstream would likely result in a similar
downgrade of CS&L in
the absence of greater revenue diversification. Also, the
acquisition of assets
and subsequent leases to tenants that have a weaker credit and
operating profile
than Windstream could affect the rating, if such assets are a
material
proportion of revenues.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Telecommunications - Ratings Navigator Companion' (Nov. 17,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companion
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
