CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Rogers
Communications Inc. (Rogers) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is
Negative. See the
full list of ratings at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Good Asset Mix, Restructuring Needs to Gain Momentum
Fitch believes Rogers' mix of wireless and cable assets
positions the company
competitively and allows for significant revenue diversification
through its
robust bundled service offerings. Rogers has also completed
several strategic
transactions in the past couple of years to secure additional
spectrum capacity
in the 700 MHz auction and long-term rights for highly valued
sports content.
The mix of assets combined with good cost controls are key
components that
underpin Rogers' ability to sustain its profitability with
strong internally
generated cash flow evidenced by relatively consistent EBITDA
and funds from
operations (FFO) margins. For 2014, EBITDA and FFO margins were
39% and 29%,
respectively.
The strength of Roger's operating margins is a good indicator of
the company's
ability to effectively manage challenges to its business profile
from different
influences like competition, regulation and technology risk.
However, Rogers
will need to improve execution of top-line growth initiatives by
simplifying
offerings, targeting investments to improve customer experience
and improving
productivity and sales discipline, as the firm has lagged its
peers during the
past couple of years.
Both the wireless and cable operations have experienced greater
competitive
threats, which will continue. The expansion of IPTV footprint
across Rogers'
markets, which is now estimated at more than two thirds of its
footprint, has
led to an elevated loss in basic cable subscribers the past
couple of years. The
combination of Bell Mobility's and TELUS' wireless networks and
deployment of
GSM and HSPA technologies enabled Rogers' peers to level the
playing field. As a
result, Rogers has regressed to the mean as evidenced by an
approximate
300-basis point drop in wireless revenue share of the three
national providers
to 36% during the past two years.
Rogers is still in the relatively early stages of their
restructuring plans,
which has essentially rebuilt the company's foundation for its
new
customer-focused strategies. Failure to make progress as the
plan matures
through implementation during the next 12-18 months could
further pressure
Rogers' ratings given the elevated leverage related to the 700
MHz spectrum
purchase.
Elevated Leverage
The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the increase in financial
risk associated
with Rogers' $3.3 billion 700 MHz spectrum. The cash
requirements were
substantially above expectations although Fitch acknowledges the
strategic
importance and lumpiness related to the spectrum investment and
that the
company's wireless competitive position would be materially
diminished without
it.
Leverage at the end of 2014 was 3x, which was within the range
of Fitch's
initial leverage expectations of 2.9x-3x. With the elevated
leverage, Rogers has
limited ratings flexibility for operating shortfalls, material
unexpected cash
requirements from other initiatives, or other additional
leveraging events.
Thus, the company should reduce leverage to improve its
financial risk profile.
Fitch believes Rogers has the ability to reduce leverage
primarily through debt
reduction and EBITDA growth to less than 2.5x by 2017.
Proceeds from non-core asset sales could also provide additional
deleveraging
benefits, including Rogers $1 billion-plus stake in Cogeco
However, Fitch does
not include an asset sale of Cogeco in its financial analysis as
a potential
sale is highly speculative and uncertain.
Solid Financial Flexibility and Liquidity
Rogers is well positioned from a liquidity perspective through
undrawn capacity
on its credit facility and accounts receivable program,
available cash and free
cash flow (FCF) generation. Cash was CAD176 million at the end
of 2014. Rogers
generated CAD555 million in FCF (FCF defined as cash from
operations less
capital spending less dividends) during 2014. Fitch's FCF
expectations for
Rogers in 2015 are materially less driven by increases in cash
taxes, capital
investment and interest expense. Going forward, after cash taxes
peak in the
2015 or 2016 timeframe, cash taxes will return to a more
normalized level
beginning in 2017, thus supporting increased FCF that Fitch
expects Rogers will
use for debt reduction.
Rogers CAD2.5 billion credit facility matures in July 2019 was
undrawn as of
Dec. 31, 2014. During first quarter 2015, Rogers drew down on
the credit
facility to retire US830 million of debt that came due in March
2015. This
provides Rogers flexibility to repay debt through FCF generation
or asset sales.
At the beginning of 2015, Rogers' also upsized its CAD900
million accounts
receivable securitization program by CAD150 million to CAD1.05
billion and
expanded the program term to January 2018. The accounts
receivable program had
CAD842 million outstanding at the end of 2014.
Shareholder Returns Moderated
In the past, Rogers has focused excess capital on its
shareholders through its
dividend and share repurchases when Rogers was within the
company's targeted
leverage range of 2x-2.5x. From 2009 to 2012, Rogers returned to
shareholders an
average of CAD1.8 billion. The company has refocused its
financial policy to
improve financial flexibility for the anticipated debt
reduction. The annualized
dividend increase the past two years was 5%, a reduction from
the double-digit
dividend increases pre-2013. Rogers has also refrained from
share repurchases
since early 2013 and did not renew the normal course issuer bid
program in
February 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within Fitch's internally produced
rating case for
the issuer include:
--Revenue growth in the low single digits with a 2% increase in
2015, growing to
approximately 3% in 2016;
--EBITDA of CAD5.1 billion in 2015 and CAD5.2 billion in 2016;
--Leverage improving to 2.7x range in 2016;
--Cash taxes to peak in 2015 or 2016 before declining to more
normalized levels
beginning in 2017;
--Capital investment remain at similar levels to 2014 throughout
Fitch's
forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is unlikely given Rogers' elevated leverage.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Discretionary actions by Rogers adopting a more aggressive
shareholder-based
financial strategy, a lack of commitment or focus on
deleveraging, or an event
driven merger and acquisition activity that delays the progress
of anticipated
deleveraging of the balance sheet to 2.5x by 2017;
--Rogers fails to sustain traction with current restructuring
plan.
Consequently, expected ARPU increases in cable broadband and
wireless postpaid
fail to materialize and subscriber trends in wireless postpaid,
cable broadband
and/or TV continue to decline at elevated levels driven by
competitive
pressures;
--EBITDA margins deteriorate by at least 200 basis points.
Fitch affirms Rogers' ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
