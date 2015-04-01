(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the 'A-'
long-term
ratings for eBay, Inc. (eBay) on Rating Watch Negative in
anticipation of the
PayPal separation in the form of a tax-free spin-off in the
second half of 2015.
Fitch also has affirmed the short-term ratings at 'F2'.
The ratings affect approximately $10.5 billion of debt,
including the $3 billion
revolving credit facility (RCF). A full list of current ratings
follows at the
end of this release. This release and the maintenance of the
Watch is in
accordance with Fitch's guidelines related to the review of
Rating Watch status
following Fitch's placement of the company's rating on Rating
Watch Negative on
Oct. 1, 2014.
Fitch believes eBay's operating profile could support the 'A-'
rating, given
solid secular growth prospects and strong profit margins and
free cash flow
(FCF). However, the Negative Watch reflects the potential for
more aggressive
financial policies after the separation, given the lack of
strategic rationale
for strong investment grade ratings.
Fitch believes eBay would have meaningfully greater financial
flexibility at a
mid- to high-'BBB' for increased shareholder returns and to make
larger
acquisitions amidst current operating challenges and
intensifying competition.
Pro forma for the separation, eBay will consist of the
Marketplace and
Enterprise segments, although the company is exploring a
potential sale or
initial public offering (IPO) of Enterprise. As a result, Fitch
estimates
operating EBITDA will decline by roughly $1.5 billion to $3.5
billion and eBay
currently plans to retain all $7.6 billion of existing debt.
As a result, Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt to
operating EBITDA)
will increase to 2.2x from 1.5x for 2014. With expectations for
continued
pressure from activist shareholders for robust stock buybacks
and faster FCF
growth outside the U.S., Fitch believes it unlikely eBay will
commit to
returning and maintaining total leverage at or below 2x.
eBay plans to capitalize both businesses for investment grade
ratings, including
a $2 billion net cash position at eBay and $5 billion net cash
position at
PayPal. Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Watch or provide
expected ratings
upon confirmation of eBay's financial policies, ultimate capital
structure and
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strengths include:
--Leading e-commerce platform with strong brand recognition and
technology;
--Significant number of active accounts provides substantial
customer
diversification;
--High profitability and low capital intensity resulting in
strong and
consistent FCF generation;
--Solid secular growth from increasing e-commerce penetration,
particularly in
international markets with comparatively lower e-commerce
penetration and rapid
mobile adoption.
Concerns include:
--Expectations for more aggressive post-separation financial
policies, which
could be exacerbated by the company's significant offshore cash
balances and FCF
generation.
--Potential dis-synergies or shift in economics between
Marketplaces and PayPal
post-spin. A material increase in PayPal's take rate could
adversely affect
eBay's profitability since PayPal currently represents 80% of
the transactions
conducted on eBay. eBay intends to put in place arm's-length,
long-term
operating agreements to minimize dis-synergies post spin;
--Challenges gaining e-commerce platform traction in fastest
growing
international markets;
--Challenges accelerating new customer additions following
Google's search
engine optimization (SEO) changes and the cyber-attack-driven
password reset in
2014.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--eBay's post-separation total leverage will remain above 2x,
consistent with
more aggressive financial policies;
--Normalized FCF to total adjusted debt will approach the 10%
level, from a
combination of higher debt levels and sustained operating
weakness in
Marketplaces.
Fitch believes positive rating actions are unlikely, given
continued activist
shareholder pressures and in the absence of management's
commitment to debt
reduction and a more conservative capital structure.
As of Dec. 31, 2014, Fitch believes eBay's liquidity was strong
and supported
by:
--$6.3 billion of cash and equivalents;
--$8.3 billion of non-restricted and non-equity short- and
long-term
investments;
--An undrawn $3 billion RCF expiring Nov. 22, 2016 that fully
supports the $2
billion commercial paper (CP) program, under which there were no
borrowings as
of Dec. 31, 2014;
--Annual FCF of roughly $4 billion.
Of the $14.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and short- and
long-term
non-restricted and non-equity investments, $10.1 billion was
located outside the
U.S. and would be subject to tax liabilities if repatriated.
Total debt was $7.6 billion and consisted of;
--$600 million 1.625% notes due October 2015;
--$250 million 0.7% notes due July 2015;
--$1 billion 1.35% notes due July 2017;
--$450 million Floating Rate notes due July 2017;
--$400 million Floating Rate notes due January 2019;
--$1.1 billion 2.2% notes due August 2019;
--$500 million 3.25% notes due October 2020;
--$750 million 2.875% notes due August 2021;
--$1 billion 2.6% notes due July 2022;
--$750 million 3.45% notes due August 2024; and
--$750 million of 4.0% notes due July 2042.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Low single digit FX-neutral revenue growth for Marketplaces in
the near-term,
driven by weak first performance as the company rebuilds its new
user base
resulting in the resumption of revenue growth in the second
half.
--Mid-teen FX-neutral Payments revenue growth from increased
ubiquity and
transaction payment value (TPV) growth.
--Mid-single digit FX-neutral revenue growth for Enterprise,
driven by
increasing e-commerce penetration.
--Profitability will be constrained by increased investments
driving new users
in Marketplaces and increased ubiquity in Payments, despite the
company's
recently announced headcount reductions.
--Fitch uses available cash and domestic FCF to exhaust the $3
billion
outstanding share repurchase program in 2015.
--Fitch's rating case assumes 2015 debt maturities are
refinanced.
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--$2 billion CP program at 'F2'.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
