(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
'BB-'Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) assigned to CCO Holdings, LLC (CCOH) and Charter
Communications
Operating, LLC (CCO) on Rating Watch Positive. Each of CCOH and
CCO are
indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Charter Communications,
Inc. (Charter). A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Approximately
$14.1 billion of debt (principal value - excluding the debt
issued by CCOH
Safari, LLC and CCO Safari, LLC) outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2014
is affected by
Fitch's action.
Fitch's action follows Charter's announcement that it has
entered into
definitive agreements to acquire Bright House Networks, LLC
(Bright House) from
Advance/Newhouse Partnership (A/N) for $10.4 billion. Fitch
believes that the
proposed transaction will de-lever Charter's balance sheet after
considering
both the current transaction and the previously announced
transactions with
Comcast Corporation. Fitch estimates that Charter's leverage
declines to
approximately 4x on a pro forma basis as of the LTM period ended
Dec. 31, 2014.
Moreover the transaction strengthens Charter's overall
competitive position by
increasing scale and improving its subscriber clustering
profile, enabling
greater operating efficiencies and creating a stronger platform
for growth.
The acquisition will be effected through a partnership of which
Charter will
control 73.7% ownership and A/N will retain 26.3% ownership.
Total
consideration to be paid to A/N by Charter includes $5.9 billion
of common
units, and $2.5 billion of convertible preferred units in the
partnership, in
addition to $2 billion of cash. Finally, Liberty Broadband
Corporation has
agreed to purchase $700 million of Charter common stock upon
close of the
transaction. The partnership units owned by A/N are
exchangeable into Charter
common stock. The transaction is subject to several conditions,
including among
others, Charter shareholder approval, the expiration of Time
Warner Cable's
right of first offer for Bright House, the close of Charter's
previously
announced transactions with Comcast, and regulatory approval.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Fitch believes the acquisition of Bright House will strengthen
Charter's
overall credit profile. Fitch anticipates that Charter's
leverage, pro forma
for the contemplated transactions will decline to approximately
4x;
--The proposed transaction will increase Charter's scale and
improve operating
efficiencies and subscriber clustering profile.
In total, Fitch views the acquisition of Bright House along with
the previously
announced transactions with Comcast positively. The combination
creates the
second largest cable MSO in the country (assuming Comcast's
proposed merger with
TWC closes) with 7.6 million video subscribers owned by Charter
and 10.1 million
video subscribers after considering the Greatland Connections
assets managed by
Charter. The transactions improve Charter's subscriber
clustering, enabling
greater operating efficiencies and creating a stronger platform
for growth. The
Bright House acquisition adds approximately 2 million video
customers in markets
largely contiguous with Charter's existing service footprint and
adds attractive
markets such as Orlando and Tampa Bay Florida. Fitch notes,
however, that
integration risks are elevated and Charter's ability to manage
the integration
process and limit disruption to the company's overall operations
is key to the
success of the transactions.
Charter's operating strategies are having a positive impact on
the company's
operating profile resulting in a strengthened competitive
position. The market
share-driven strategy, which is focused on enhancing the overall
competitiveness
of Charter's video service and leveraging its all-digital
infrastructure, is
improving subscriber metrics, growing revenue and ARPU trends,
and stabilizing
operating margins.
Charter's leverage as of the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2014 was 4.4x
excluding the debt
issued by CCOH Safari, LLC and CCO Safari, LLC. Management's
leverage target
remains unchanged ranging between 4x and 4.5x. The pro forma
leverage coupled
with the improving operating profile is reflective of a 'BB'
IDR. Fitch has
previously indicated that positive rating actions would likely
coincide with
leverage expected to be sustained below 4.5x while demonstrating
progress in
closing gaps relative to its industry peers on service
penetration rates and
strategic bandwidth initiatives.
The company's liquidity position is primarily supported by
available borrowing
capacity from its $1.3 billion revolver and anticipated free
cash flow
generation. Commitments under the company's revolver will
expire on April 22,
2018. As of Dec. 31, 2014, approximately $817 million was
available for
borrowing. Near-term scheduled maturities consist of $91
million scheduled to
mature during 2015 followed by $127 million during 2016.
Approximately $1.1
billion of debt is scheduled to mature during 2017.
Resolution of the Rating Watch will largely be based on Fitch's
review of
Charter's capital structure including assignment of potential
equity credit to
the convertible preferred partnership units and an assessment of
the risks
associated with Charter's ability to integrate cable systems
acquired from
Comcast and Bright House.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
--Positive rating actions would be contemplated as leverage is
expected to
remain below 4.5x;
--If the company demonstrates progress in closing gaps relative
to its industry
peers on service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth
initiatives;
--Operating profile strengthens as the company captures
sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth envisioned when implementing the current
operating strategy.
--Fitch believes negative rating actions would likely coincide
with a leveraging
transaction or the adoption of a more aggressive financial
strategy that
increases leverage beyond 5.5x in the absence of a credible
deleveraging plan;
--Adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy;
--A perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position or
failure of the
current operating strategy to produce sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth
along with strengthening operating margins.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
CCO Holdings, LLC
--IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BB-'.
Charter Communications Operating, LLC
--IDR 'BB-';
--Senior secured credit facility 'BB+'.
