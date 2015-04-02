(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Support
Ratings (SRs)
and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 10 Nigerian Banks. They are
Zenith Bank Plc
(Zenith), FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH), First Bank of Nigeria Ltd
(FBN), United Bank
for Africa Plc (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB), Access Bank
Plc (Access),
Diamond Bank Plc (Diamond), Fidelity Bank Plc (Fidelity), Union
Bank of Nigeria
Plc (Union) and First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB).
The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
Nigeria's Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable (See
"Fitch Affirms
Nigeria at 'BB-'; Outlook Revised to Negative", dated 30 March
2015 at
fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also affirmed the IDRs and National Ratings of six
banks, namely FBN,
UBA, Diamond, Fidelity, Union and FCMB. The Outlooks on these
Long-term IDRs
remain Stable. These banks' IDRs and National Ratings are driven
by the
probability of sovereign support, as indicated by their SRFs.
The National Ratings of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (SIBTC) and
Stanbic IBTC Holdings
Plc (SIBTCH) are unaffected by the sovereign rating action, as
their 'AAA(nga)'
ratings are based on the support that the bank and the holding
company derive
from Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG; BBB/Negative).
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of Fitch-rated Nigerian banks are
unaffected by the
sovereign rating action. Therefore, the IDRs and National
Ratings of Zenith,
FBNH, GTB and Access are unaffected, as these are driven by the
banks'
standalone strengths, as indicated by their VRs. Fitch recently
reviewed all
Nigerian banks' VRs (see 'Fitch Affirms 10 Nigerian Banks on
Peer Review; Stable
Outlook", dated 23 February 2015).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of the SRs and SRFs reflects Fitch's view that
the revised
sovereign Outlook does not indicate a material weakening in the
ability of the
sovereign to support the banking sector. While the ability to
support is already
constrained, as indicated by the 'BB-' sovereign rating, a
potential one-notch
downgrade of the sovereign rating would most likely not result
in a downward
revision of any SRF.
The revision of the Outlook on the sovereign ratings was driven
by a number of
factors, including heightened political risk in the context of
the presidential
election, potential transition issues and the Boko Haram
insurgency, as well as
significantly weaker fiscal and external buffers and
deterioration in economic
prospects. Offsetting this Nigeria still has low and stable
public and external
debt ratios for its rating level, and non-oil growth is expected
to remain
robust. Fitch considers the authorities' willingness to support
the Nigerian
banks to be high as demonstrated by their recent track record of
support.
Fitch assigns SRFs based on each bank's systemic importance. The
most
systemically important banks in Fitch's view are FBN, Zenith and
UBA, which are
assigned SRFs of B+'. The other banks have SRFs of 'B'.
FBNH is the holding company of FBN. Its SR of '5' and SRF of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while the Nigerian authorities' propensity to
support local
banks is high, the same level of support would not apply to
holding companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a prolonged and severe
deterioration in
fiscal and external buffers or recession that would affect the
ability of the
Nigerian authorities to provide support, or to changes in their
willingness to
provide support.
The ratings would also be sensitive to a significant shift in
policy,
particularly within the Central Bank of Nigeria, following the
presidential
election.
A one-notch downgrade of the sovereign would most likely not
result in a
downward revision of any SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are driven by their respective
Long-term IDRs and
Fitch's opinion of each bank's creditworthiness relative to the
best credits in
Nigeria.
SIBTC's and SIBTCH's National Ratings are based on the support
that the bank and
the holding company derive from Standard Bank Group Limited
(SBG; BBB/Negative).
SBG has a majority 53.2%, stake in SIBTCH. The ratings factor in
SBG's written
commitment in its annual report to support certain banking
subsidiaries. Fitch
believes that SBG's support would extend equally to the bank and
the holding
company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
Long-term IDRs and
relative creditworthiness. The National Ratings of SIBTC and
SIBTCH are
sensitive to a change in the probability of support from their
ultimate parent,
SBG.
The rating actions are as follows:
FBN
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
FBN Finance Company BV's subordinated notes: unaffected at 'B-'/
'RR6'
FBNH
Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-term rating: unaffected at 'A(nga)'
National Short-term rating: unaffected at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Zenith
Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-term rating: unaffected at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: unaffected at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Global medium term note programme unaffected at 'B+' /'RR4'/'B'
Senior unsecured notes: unaffected at 'B+'/'RR4'
UBA
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Access
Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-term rating: unaffected at 'A-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: unaffected at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Access Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Access Bank:
unaffected at
'B'/'RR4'
Subordinated notes: unaffected at 'B-'/ 'RR6'
GTB
Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-term rating: unaffected at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: unaffected at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
GTB Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Guaranty Trust
Bank: unaffected at
'B+'/'RR4'
GTB Finance BV's global medium-term note programme, guaranteed
by Guaranty Trust
Bank: unaffected at 'B+'/'RR4'/'B'
Diamond
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Union
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Fidelity
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
FCMB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
SIBTC
National Long-term rating: unaffected at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: unaffected d at 'F1+(nga)'
SIBTCH
National Long-term rating: unaffected at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: unaffected at 'F1+(nga)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Mahin Dissanayake (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union, Fidelity and
FCMB)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Bjorn Norrman (FBNH, FBN, Zenith, UBA, Diamond, SIBTCH, SIBTCH)
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Secondary Analysts
Andrew Parkinson (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union and Fidelity)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1420
Mahin Dissanayake (FBNH, FBN, Zenith, UBA, Diamond, SIBTCH,
SIBTCH)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015 and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research, Fitch Affirms Nigeria at 'BB-'; Outlook
Revised to Negative,
dated 30 March 2015 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
