CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings of Broadridge Financial
Solutions, Inc.
(Broadridge) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the
full list of
ratings at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook are supported by the following
considerations:
--Broadridge has a leading share in the proxy distribution
market, which Fitch
views as facing minimal competitive threats and pricing that is
largely
insulated by SEC regulations;
--The company's core Investor Communications and Global
Technology and
Operations business segments produce steady free cash flow (FCF)
with minimal
exposure to economic volatility;
--Long-term customer contracts and customer relationships in
both core
businesses;
--Broadridge has a moderately diverse customer base with no
customer
representing greater than 5% of total revenue. The largest 15
clients represent
60% of revenue. The company has expectations of achieving
greater geographic
diversification by capitalizing on growth opportunities in
international markets
going forward;
--The low capital intensity of Broadridge's business model has
produced high
historical returns on invested capital.
Ratings concerns include the following:
--Changing regulations could negatively impact Broadridge's
business,
particularly related to the proxy distribution business;
--Broadridge's acquisition growth strategy carries integration
and execution
risks;
--Execution risk related to the company's processing of
confidential client
information and the risk of security breaches as well as
operating risks
stemming from the mission-critical nature of the company's
securities processing
business.
Leverage: Broadridge's total adjusted debt leverage for the LTM
ending Dec. 31,
2014, was 1.41x. Fitch expects this metric to trend upward over
the next couple
of years toward the company's 2x longer-term target as it
executes on its
acquisition and share repurchase capital allocation strategies.
The 2x leverage
target is within Fitch's expectations for the 'BBB+' rating.
FCF: Over the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2014, FCF was $229 million,
slightly less than
the $250 million recorded in FY2014. Funds from operations were
higher in the
LTM period, but were offset by lower funds provided by working
capital and an
increase in the dividend. For FY2015, Fitch estimates FCF (cash
flow from
operating activities less capital spending and dividends) will
be in a range of
$200 million to $250 million.
Liquidity: As of Dec. 31, 2014, liquidity was solid at $1.064
million, which
included $314 million in cash and a fully available $750 million
senior
unsecured revolving credit facility which matures in August
2019. The credit
agreement was amended and extended in August 2014. Principal
financial covenants
in Broadridge's credit facilities require a minimum interest
coverage ratio of
3x and a maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x. The company currently
targets a
dividend of 45% of net earnings.
No Material Near-Term Maturities: Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2014
was $524
million which includes $400 million outstanding senior unsecured
notes due
September 2020 and $125 million in senior unsecured notes due
June 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Broadridge can organically grow revenue in the low- to
mid-single digits with
periods of higher growth driven by acquisitions;
--EBITDA margins going forward are expected to be in the low 20%
range and
improve over the near term;
--FCF to adjusted debt, longer term, is expected to be in the
10% to 15% range,
with adjusted debt to EBITDAR of approximately 2x or less.
--Broadridge is expected to utilize excess FCF for share
repurchases and
acquisitions;
--Quarterly results will remain volatile depending on the level
of event-driven
revenues but as Broadridge continues to diversify its business
beyond proxy
services, year-to-year volatility in results will be reduced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Action: A positive rating action could occur if:
--Broadridge's acquisition and growth strategy eventually
results in enough
diversification to consider a higher rating, but that is
unlikely to occur in
the near-term;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is maintained at or below 2x.
Negative Action: A negative rating action could occur if:
--A more aggressive acquisition strategy or poorly executed
acquisitions
negatively affects the rating;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 2.25x or higher on a sustained
basis leads the
agency to a downgrade in the absence of a credible delevering
plan.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Rating Outlook
for all ratings is
Stable.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility due
2019 at 'BBB+';
--$125 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'BBB+';
--$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'BBB+'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
