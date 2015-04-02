(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded First Data
Corp.'s (FDC)
issue ratings for the senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF), term
loans, and first lien notes to 'BB' with a Recovery Rating of
'RR1', from
'BB-\RR2' In addition Fitch affirmed the 'B' Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs). The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of Fitch's ratings on
FDC follows at
the end of this release. At Dec. 31, 2014, the company had $21
billion in total
debt outstanding; of this amount, $15.1 billion was secured, $4
billion was
senior unsecured, and $1.6 billion was subordinated debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- Leveraged Capital Structure: The rating reflects FDC's highly
leveraged
capital structure. Fitch estimates current total and secured
leverage of 7.8x
and 5.7x, respectively. Fitch notes that leverage has
materially declined from
10.6x in 2010 as a result of debt reduction and EBITDA growth.
Debt reduction
was driven largely by $3.5 billion in equity private placement
at First Data
Holdings, Inc. (FDC's direct parent, HoldCo) in July 2014, of
which $2.2 billion
was used to pay down debt at FDC (excluding $214 million in call
premiums).
Remaining proceeds were used to pay down the 14.5% PIK notes at
HoldCo, which as
of December 2014, have been fully redeemed.
-- Large Operational Scale: The Merchant Solutions business is
characterized by
its large scale and global footprint with more than six million
merchants.
Existing merchant relationships and large distribution platform
(alliances and
partnerships) reinforce the company's ability to sustain its
market share while
providing a segue to introduce and capitalize on emerging
technologies (i.e.
Apple Pay, Clover, EMV, and Mobile Payments). The Financial
Service business
also benefits from this scale and established relationships with
card issuers as
well as from long-term contracts which have high switching
costs.
-- Diversified Customer Base: The customer base is global in
nature and consists
primarily of millions of regional and local merchants and large
financial
institutions. Fitch notes, however, that FDC is exposed to price
sensitive
merchants within small and medium sized businesses that are more
susceptible to
down cycles.
-- Fee structure Offsets Cyclicality: Revenue has a correlation
with consumer
spending, but volatility is subdued in part due to exposure to
consumer staples,
pricing model (paid per transaction as well as on a percentage
of transacted
amount) in Merchant Solutions, and contractual nature of fees
(based on activity
level) in Financial Services.
-- Spending Shift: A mix shift in consumer spending patterns
favoring large
discount retailers that have more leverage to negotiate
favorable fees has
pressured profitability and revenue growth. Fitch notes that
this is mitigated
by increased spending online that can generate high fees due to
the higher risk
associated with the transaction.
-- Financial Industry Consolidation: Consolidation could pose a
risk for the
company, particularly in FDC's Financial Services segment, as
could changes in
regulations in FDC's overall business.
-- Emerging Competition: Despite the high barriers to entry,
this factor could
be eroded by the emergence of new payment technology in the
Merchant Solutions
segment. Niche-type competitors in the Financial Services
segment could also
adopt strategies to move upstream to challenge First Data's
strong position in
card processing for large institutions.
Liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2014 consisted of cash of $358.4
million (net $35
million excluding $171 million held outside the U.S. and $152
million cash held
at subsidiaries to fund its respective operation). FDC's undrawn
RCF provides an
additional $964 million (net $9.6 million drawn and $42.9
million in letters of
credit outstanding) of liquidity that can be called upon. The
RCF expires
September 2016.
FDC's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value of
the company and, hence, recovery rates for its creditors, will
be maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than in
liquidation. Fitch
estimates an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of
approximately $14.7
billion using a 7x multiple. The multiple considers FDC's prior
trading multiple
and that a stress event would likely lead to multiple
contractions. As is
standard with Fitch's recovery analysis, the revolver is fully
drawn and cash
balances fully depleted to reflect a stress event.
The 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the company's secured bank
facilities and first
lien secured notes reflects Fitch's belief that 91%-100%
expected recovery is
reasonable. The 'RR6' for the company's second lien notes,
senior unsecured and
senior subordinate notes reflects Fitch's belief that 0%-10%
recovery is
realistic.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: An explicit commitment by management to
maintain leverage at
or below 6x (gross leverage) could merit an upgrade
consideration. Future
developments that may lead to positive rating action include a
greater
visibility and confidence in the potential for the company to
access the public
equity markets with proceeds used to reduce debt outstanding.
Negative Trigger: The ratings could be downgraded if First Data
were to
experience erosion in its market share or if price compression
accelerates due
to new competitive threats leading to sustained EBITDA margins
at approximately
20% or below with negative free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
--Senior secured revolving credit facility and term loans to
'BB/RR1' from
'BB-/RR2';
--Senior secured notes to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB-/RR2'.
Fitch has affirmed other ratings as follows:
--Junior secured notes 'CCC+/RR6';
--Senior unsecured notes 'CCC+/RR6';
--Senior subordinated notes 'CCC/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian Yoo, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0175
Committee Chairperson
Shalini Mahajan
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0351
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
