(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Huaxia Life
Insurance Company Ltd.'s (HXLF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects HXLF's niche market position in the
universal life (UL)
products segment, turnaround in operating profitability, rapid
premium growth,
solid distribution network and ongoing capital infusion by its
shareholders to
support its expansion.
Operating volatility due to expansion costs, high concentration
in
single-premium UL products and keen market competition will
continue to
constrain the company's rating. Premiums from UL policies
accounted for about
94% of the company's total premiums in 2014.
HXLF continues to put emphasis on the distribution of UL
products as it further
expands its market coverage. The company became the
second-largest player in the
UL segment in terms of new premiums, capturing a market share of
17% in 2014.
Most UL products are disseminated through the bancassurance
channel. Fitch
expects the company's business strategy to remain unchanged even
though the
Chinese insurance regulator has removed a cap on the guaranteed
investment
returns that insurers pay policyholders.
HXLF staged a turnaround in its operating result in 2014 due
mainly to favorable
investment return. Investment gains have consistently been the
key source of
earnings for the company over the past three years. Nonetheless,
Fitch expects
the company's operating result to be volatile because expense
overruns
associated with non-recurrent expansion costs are likely to
persist. HXLF's new
business value (NBV) margin declined in 2014 even though it had
strong growth in
NBV and the value of in-force business.
In an attempt to enhance its overall yield, HXLF increased its
exposure to less
liquid trust products, which have an investment horizon ranging
from one to six
years. Investments in trust products rose to 7.2% of total
assets at end-2014
from 3.6% at end-2013. While the company's overall liquidity
position remained
sound, the ratio of liquid assets to policyholders' liabilities
dropped to 74.2%
at end-2014 (end-2013: 113%).
Fitch expects HXLF to replenish its solvency capital through
equity infusions in
the near term as rapid premium growth and operating volatility
will consistently
erode the company's capital strength. The company plans to seek
another round
of capital contribution after the injection of CNY3bn of fresh
equity by its
shareholders in 1Q15. HXLF's local solvency ratio stood at 171%
at end-2014
(end-2012: 203%) despite surplus growth due to better investment
return in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of HXLF's IFS rating is unlikely in the near term
given its existing
capital buffer and operating volatility. Over the medium to long
term, upgrade
rating triggers include demonstration of an ability to improve
its NBV margin,
maintenance of better operating profitability, and optimisation
of its business
mix.
Downgrade rating triggers include a decline in the ratio of
HXLF's shareholder's
equity to total assets to below 9% on a sustained basis or a
significant
deterioration in surrender rates and mortality profits. While
company intends to
issue subordinated debt to enhance its solvency position, an
increase in the
company's financial leverage to above 25% (end-2013: 16.2%)
could lead to a
rating downgrade.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.