(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Devaluation Would Pressure Kazakh
Banks
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Devaluation of the Kazakhstan
tenge would
pressure banks' asset quality and capitalization, Fitch Ratings
says. Kazakh
banks' already low rating levels (mainly in the 'B' category)
and the solid
sovereign credit profile mean this would not necessarily result
in negative
rating actions.
We believe there is a possibility of a further devaluation after
the upcoming
presidential election. The authorities have previously indicated
a comfort range
of KZT3.5 to KZT4.5 per rouble, implying a 13% to 45% potential
devaluation
versus the dollar, relative to the end-2014 exchange rate (the
most recent
devaluation was in February 2014).
The direct impact on bank's capital through risk-weighted assets
(RWAs)
inflation and FX losses would be limited, as FX assets comprise
less than 30% of
most banks' balance sheets, and banks generally do not have big
open currency
positions. A 30% tenge devaluation would likely reduce core Tier
I capital
ratios by around 0.3 to 1.5ppts in Fitch-rated banks. Sizeable
short
on-balance-sheet FX positions at end-2014 were largely matched
by
off-balance-sheet KZT/USD swaps, provided intermittently by the
National Bank of
Kazakhstan since mid-2014.
The potentially greater hit would come from asset quality
deterioration.
Devaluation could put adverse pressure on foreign-currency loan
quality, given
that significant amounts of FX loans were provided to unhedged
borrowers,
especially as uncertainty persists about the sufficiency of
provisions at some
of the largest banks.
We estimate rated banks' gross foreign-currency loans to total
USD30bn,
including accrued interest and loans sold by banks to captive
special-purpose
vehicles (SPVs). The net FX loan exposure of USD14bn (after
deducting specific
impairment reserves) was double the banks' combined equity at
end-2014 and
included USD3bn of unreserved non-performing loans (NPLs).
Kazakh banks' legacy and emerging asset quality risks are
consistent with their
low Viability Ratings, which reflect weak standalone credit
profiles, mostly in
the 'b' category.
Our full report, "Devaluation Would Pressure Kazakh Banks", is
available to
subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link
above. The outlook
for Kazakh banks and corporates and the Kazakh sovereign will
also be discussed
at Fitch's ninth annual conference on Kazakhstan in Almaty on
Thursday. Details
are available on our website.
