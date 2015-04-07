(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) The Greek government's intention to
create a "bad bank"
is a positive step towards achieving reform because it
recognises that high
volumes of non-performing loans (NPL) are impeding new lending,
Fitch Ratings
says. Nevertheless, banking sector reform proposals included in
a broader
package presented to eurozone partners on 1 April 2015 appear
insufficient
relative to the scale of the problems faced by Greek banks,
despite potential
benefits for banks' asset quality and liquidity.
The package describes banking sector deficiencies as 'critical'.
We agree with
this and believe failure of the banks is a real possibility, as
indicated by the
'CCC' ratings assigned to the country's largest banks.
NPLs have reached staggeringly high levels. Fitch estimates that
domestic NPLs
at National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank Ergasias and
Alpha Bank
(which together account for around 95% of sector assets) reached
EUR72bn at
end-2014, equivalent to 35% of combined domestic loans. Net of
reserves, Greek
NPLs reached a high EUR30bn and still exceeded the banks'
combined equity.
The proposal to create an asset management company, or bad bank,
using remaining
funds from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), to deal
with NPLs is
potentially positive for the banks' asset quality. The asset
manager may also
help banks' weakened liquidity position if they, for example,
receive
HFSF-related funds in exchange for transferred NPLs.
However, the asset manager is unlikely to provide a material
near-term solution
to Greek banks' asset quality problems unless it is highly
geared. This is
mainly because the volume of NPLs held by Greek banks vastly
exceeds the
EUR10.9bn HFSF buffer that would serve as capital for the bad
bank.
The funding profile of the asset manager is still unclear. Fitch
notes that
Spain's bad bank model, which hinged on government guaranteed
bond issuance,
with bonds qualifying for discount at the ECB, is unlikely to be
replicated in
Greece as Greek bonds cannot currently be pledged as collateral
to the ECB.
Fitch anticipates that Greek banks would still need to retain
(and finance)
sizeable stocks of unreserved NPLs, constraining future credit
growth.
Furthermore, establishing correct values for the troubled loans
will be
difficult given the exceptionally challenging operating
conditions. Therefore
any transfers to an asset manager are likely to require asset
write-downs,
potentially further eroding banks' solvency.
Fitch notes that Ireland and Spain's bad banks have helped
restructure balance
sheets - but in these cases, troubled loans transferred to bad
banks were linked
to real estate. This is not the case in Greece where impairments
are spread
across all segments, making it more difficult to identify loans
eligible to be
transferred to an asset manager and to establish appropriate
haircuts.
Proposals to introduce supervisory reform are potentially
positive but will also
be challenging to implement within a short timeframe,
particularly in view of
the period of extreme stress that the country is undergoing.
The proposals include a suggestion that NPLs should be resolved
in a "socially
fair" manner, which along with further wording, appears to hint
at potential
creditor unfriendliness. Fitch is uncertain whether some debt
forgiveness is on
the cards and whether the proposals point to state-directed
lending ambitions.
Similarly, proposals include expansion of the role of the Bank
of Greece to
encompass consumer protection, a function which, in other
countries, often
includes debtor-friendly measures.
Contact:
Josep Colomer
Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.