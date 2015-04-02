(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Altyn
Bank JSC
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB'. The
Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATING
Altyn Bank's Long-term IDRs are aligned with the ratings of its
parent
institution, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable), which
acquired 100% of Altyn
Bank's (former SB HSBC Bank Kazakhstan JSC) ordinary shares in
4Q14. In Fitch's
view, Halyk's high propensity to support its subsidiary, if
needed, is based on
Altyn Bank being a key and integral part of the parent's group
providing core
services to core clients in the domestic market. Our view also
considers the
subsidiary's currently full ownership, tight supervision by the
parent and
increasing parent-subsidiary integration at the operational
level, as well as
the low cost of potential support which might be required to
Altyn Bank.
Fitch also believes that Halyk would be exposed to high
reputational risks
should it withhold support to Altyn Bank, despite the latter's
separate branding
and marketing strategy, small size (5% of groups' total assets
at end-2014) and
absence of cross-default linkage with the parent. We do not
expect Kazakhstan's
bank regulator to hamper Halyk supporting its domestic
subsidiaries.
Fitch has not assigned Altyn Bank a Viability Rating given the
significant
recent changes in its financial profile, which followed the
bank's acquisition
by Halyk and the expectations of a further evolution of the
subsidiary's
business model, underwriting standards and performance in the
medium term.
At end-2014, Altyn Bank's healthy balance sheet was underpinned
by moderate 6.8%
NPLs and 4.5% restructured loans and the high 34% Fitch core
capital/risk-weighted assets ratio, largely reflective of the
generally low-risk
focus under the previous parent. Fitch believes that the Altyn
Bank might become
increasingly exposed to a higher risk/return lending to improve
its relatively
low 6% return on average equity in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
Altyn Bank's support-driven ratings would likely change in
tandem with Halyk
Bank's Long-term IDR. A potential failure by Halyk to provide
timely and
sufficient support to its subsidiary, if needed, would likely
lead to Altyn
Bank's ratings being downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'A+(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Timur Lebedev
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Committee Chair
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.