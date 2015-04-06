(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded JSIC
GEFEST (Russia)'s
(GEFEST) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'B' from
'B+' and its
National IFS rating to 'BBB(rus)' from 'A(rus)' and put the
ratings on Rating
Watch Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the ratings reflects a significant weakening of
GEFEST's
capital and liquidity position resulting from a sharp
deterioration in its
operating performance. The RWN takes into account the breach of
the regulatory
solvency margin by the insurer and the potential need for
capital support.
GEFEST's regulatory solvency margin declined to 110% at end-2014
from 181% at
end-2013, below the minimum required 130%. This breach resulted
from a net loss
of RUB342m recorded by the insurer in 2014 in its local
GAAP-based reporting,
which was a significant deterioration from net income of RUB22m
in 2013 and a
long track record of positive financial performance since at
least 2003. This
net loss eroded the insurer's adjusted equity by 35% to RUB588m
at end-2014.
According to the legislation in the construction industry, the
government
excluded the coverage of insurance costs from the construction
contracts in 2014
and this has resulted in a significant contraction of the
construction insurance
segment. Changes to GEFEST's business mix, spurred by increased
competition for
lesser amount of business in construction insurance (the
company's primary
niche), have not helped the insurer to improve its underwriting
performance. The
restructuring of GEFEST's portfolio took place as total premiums
written
declined 15% on a gross basis and 20% on a net basis in 2014
compared with 2013.
The increased weight of motor business in GEFEST's portfolio and
a reduction in
the core commercial and property insurance business led to an
increase of the
loss ratio to 46% in 2014 from 38% in 2013. Additionally, the
restructuring of
the portfolio towards lesser known lines outside of the
insurer's niche resulted
in a deterioration of the commission ratio. Although the insurer
achieved some
modest improvement in its administrative expenses, this did not
prevent a sharp
deterioration of the combined ratio to 120% in 2014 from 98% in
2013.
A write-off of RUB81m (2013: RUB41m) insurance receivables has
also added to the
formation of the net loss in 2014.
The move towards shorter-term lines of business has also
triggered a weakening
of the insurer's liquidity position, with liquid assets-to-net
technical
reserves deteriorating to 45% at end-2014 from 79% at end-2013.
Additionally,
the insurer has all its liquid assets concentrated within an
affiliated
non-rated small bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN could be removed if the insurer restores its regulatory
solvency
compliance in a short term.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is no capital support
from shareholders
in the short term or if the liquidity position weakens further.
