(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-
and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Astoria Financial Corporation
and its principal
banking subsidiary, Astoria Bank, at 'BBB-'/'F3'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this
release.
Fitch reviewed AF as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, which
also includes
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., Emigrant Bancorp, Inc., and New
York Community
Bancorp, Inc. Niche banks are defined by their narrow business
models, limited
deposit franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch views
these limitations
as ratings constraints across the peer group. The group is
composed of banks
with total assets ranging from $4 billion to $49 billion that
lend primarily in
the New York City metropolitan residential real estate market.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are supported by AF's good asset quality, solid
underwriting, and
strong capital position. Key rating constraints include AF's
below-peer
profitability and relatively weaker liquidity profile compared
to
similarly-rated bank peers.
Fitch believes AF has good asset quality and considers it a key
credit strength.
As a result of a strategic portfolio shift, one-third of the
bank's loan book is
now comprised of NYC multifamily real estate loans, the vast
majority of which
are secured by rent-controlled properties. Fitch views NYC
multifamily real
estate loans as relatively safe assets because favourable rent
regulations
generally keep building vacancies low and ultimately reduce the
volatility of
cash flows generated by such properties. Furthermore, AF
significantly reduced
its level of non-performing assets (NPAs) through a bulk sale of
non-accruing
residential mortgage loans in third quarter 2014 (3Q'14). The
sale brought AF's
total non-performing assets down almost $200 million, or from
3.78% of total
loans, and real estate owned to 2.25%. Fitch observes that AF's
level of NPAs
relative to total loans and real estate owned is the lowest it
has been in six
years.
AF's ratings are also supported by solid underwriting
performance. AF
experienced low credit costs through the latest credit cycle
with net
charge-offs averaging about 31 basis points (bps) over the last
10 years,
peaking at 62 bps in 2008. Fitch believes AF's underwriting
standards are
conservative and entail low loan-to-value ratios and good cash
flow coverage.
Earnings are a rating weakness for the company, in Fitch's view.
AF is heavily
reliant on spread income and is affected negatively during
periods of low
interest rates. Given the level and cyclicality of earnings, a
near-term
improvement in earnings is unlikely to impact the company's
credit rating.
Fitch views AF's liquidity profile as a constraint on its
current credit rating.
Although AF currently has sufficient liquidity, the company is
relatively more
reliant on non-core funding sources such as FHLB advances and
repurchase
agreements. In 2014, average wholesale funding balances totalled
$4.1 billion or
26% of average assets. Because AF has relatively higher reliance
on wholesale
funding, the company has a relatively higher loan-to-deposit
ratio and higher
cost of funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
AF's ratings are sensitive to a change to AF's liquidity profile
and earnings
performance. Should AF grow its core deposit base and improve
core earnings,
positive ratings momentum could build. Structural improvement in
earnings, such
as improved revenue diversification or lower funding costs,
could be a credit
positive over the medium- to long- term.
Conversely, although not anticipated, Fitch considers AF's
ratings to be most
sensitive to asset quality deterioration. Aggressive capital
management could
also negatively impact ratings, although that too is not
expected in the near
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Astoria Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch
higher than the
company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit
from depositor preference. Fitch believes U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Astoria
Bank are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. Should
the long-term IDR
be downgraded, deposit ratings would be similarly affected
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that Astoria Financial Corporation and Astoria Bank are not
considered
systemically important and therefore, the probability of support
is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
AF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank subsidiary,
Astoria Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should AF begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the
capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of Astoria Bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Astoria Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior Debt 'BBB-';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Preferred Stock 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
Astoria Bank (Formerly Astoria Federal Savings and Loan
Association)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
