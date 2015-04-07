(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-
and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Dime Community Bancshares,
Inc. (DCOM) and its
principal banking subsidiary, Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh
at 'BBB'/'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is
provided at the
end of this release.
Fitch reviewed DCOM as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, which
also includes
Astoria Financial Corporation, Inc., Emigrant Bancorp, Inc., and
New York
Community Bancorp, Inc. Niche banks are defined by their narrow
business models,
limited deposit franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch
views these
limitations as ratings constraints across the peer group. The
group is composed
of banks with total assets ranging from $4 billion to $49
billion that lend
primarily in the New York City metropolitan residential real
estate market.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are supported by DCOM's consistent execution, strong
asset quality,
and solid underwriting performance. Key rating constraints
include DCOM's weak
liquidity profile, narrow business model and volatility of
earnings through rate
cycles.
DCOM's conservative risk appetite and demonstrated ability to
execute on its
multifamily lending strategy through various cycles is its
primary ratings
strength. DCOM's asset quality remains very strong with
non-performing asset
levels well below peer averages. Fitch believes DCOM's asset
quality is
positively affected by favourable rent regulations in New York
City, which
generally keep building vacancies low and ultimately reduce the
volatility of
cash flows generated by regulated properties.
DCOM's ratings are also supported by very solid underwriting
performance. DCOM
experienced minimal losses through the latest credit cycle with
net charge-offs
averaging about only 10 bps over the last 10 years. Fitch
observes that DCOM
exhibited particular proficiency in its niche, experiencing
lower credit costs
than its multifamily real estate-focused peers during and after
the financial
crisis.
DCOM's earnings performance has been solid for a number of years
with ROA over
1% for five consecutive years. However, DCOM's earnings profile
is concentrated
in spread income from primarily the multifamily asset class.
Because earnings
are concentrated in spread income, profitability can be highly
variable through
rate cycles. Given, DCOM's liability sensitive balance sheet,
Fitch expects
profitability will face headwinds if short-term rates rise.
Similar to its peer banks, DCOM's liquidity profile remains a
constraint on the
overall rating for the institution. DCOM's business strategy
tends to be more
transaction-oriented, and as a result, its funding profile does
not benefit from
a sizeable relationship-driven deposit base. As a result, DCOM
operates with a
high loan-to-deposit ratio. As of year-end 2014, DCOM's
loan-to-deposit ratio
was the highest in its four-bank peer group at 155%.
RATING SENSITIVTIES - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes DCOM's ratings are solidly situated at current
levels. Fitch sees
limited upside in the company's ratings over the near term due
to aforementioned
concentrations in the loan portfolio, undiversified earnings
profile, and
relatively weak liquidity profile.
Negative ratings pressure could occur if there were a
significant change to rent
regulations in New York City. DCOM has historically benefitted
from rent
regulations on multifamily apartments in New York City.
DCOM's ratings are predicated on the company's adherence to its
core competency,
which is multifamily lending in the New York City metropolitan
area. Any
significant changes in the mix of business, either by product
type or geography,
would be carefully considered by Fitch to determine any
potential ratings
impact.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
DCOM's trust preferred issuances are rated four notches below
DCOM's VR of 'bbb'
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the instruments'
non-performance and
loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are
sensitive to
any change in the company's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh's uninsured deposit ratings
are rated one
notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. Fitch
believes U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Dime
Savings Bank of
Williamsburgh are primarily sensitive to any change in the
company's IDR. Should
the long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that Dime Community Bancshares and Dime Savings Bank of
Williamsburgh are not
considered systemically important and therefore, the probability
of support is
unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DCOM's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
DCOM's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiary, Dime Savings
Bank of Williamsburgh, reflecting its role as the bank holding
company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should DCOM begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of Dime Savings Bank of
Williamsburgh.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Dime Community Capital Trust I
--Trust Preferred at 'BB-'.
