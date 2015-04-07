(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings upgraded the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) for Emigrant Bancorp (EMIG) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The Rating
Outlook remains
Stable.
Fitch reviewed EMIG as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, which
also includes
Astoria Financial Corporation, Inc., Dime Community Bancshares,
Inc. and New
York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Niche banks are defined by their narrow business models, limited
deposit
franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch views these
limitations as
ratings constraints across the peer group. The group is composed
of banks with
total assets ranging from $4 billion to $49 billion that lend
primarily in the
New York City metropolitan residential real estate market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
EMIG's rating upgrade and Stable Outlook reflects the company's
solid capital
levels, declining NPAs and stabilizing profitability. These
attributes are
balanced against EMIG's modest franchise, elevated credit loss
through the cycle
and relatively higher risk appetite compared to peers.
EMIG's capital levels are the company's primary ratings
strength. EMIG's capital
levels continue to grow through retained earnings as dividend
payout ratios
remain low. EMIG can afford to limit dividend payouts given the
company's
private ownership. Fitch's rating and Stable Outlook assumes the
maintenance of
strong capital levels as the company looks to build its wealth
management and
private banking businesses.
EMIG's continued profitability has been another bright spot for
the company.
Although core return on average assets ranks below many higher
rated peers, the
company has posted positive earnings since 2010 and has
bolstered the company's
capital position. Fitch estimates that core return on average
assets is
approximately 60bps and should run at that level in the near
term. Fitch views
rising interest rates or credit deterioration as the potential
risks to EMIG's
current earnings profile.
Because EMIG sold its retail branch network in 2013, the
company's deposit
franchise is limited to its online savings platforms as its
primary source of
deposit gathering. The deposit platforms have been a good source
of funding for
the company to date. However, online savings accounts are
typically more price
sensitive, especially as rates rises, which could negatively
impact earnings.
Fitch views EMIG's franchise as a primary rating constraint for
the company.
With EMIG moving away from brick and mortar retail branches, the
company's
primary products are commercial products. Many of commercial
products are
syndications or broker originated deals that have limited
relationship value and
limited opportunities for cross selling. Presently, EMIG is
placing strategic
focus on building up its fee income businesses such as wealth
management and
private banking. Fitch believes this process will take some time
to add
meaningful incremental earnings growth given the deep
relationships needed in
private banking and wealth management.
Despite EMIG's relatively modest franchise, EMIG operates a
number of different
business lines, some of which have higher risk profiles such as
leveraged
lending. Fitch views, EMIG's risk profile as another rating
constraint for the
company. Although current credit costs remain low for the
company, nonperforming
assets are high and the commercial portfolio generated
significant losses
through the credit cycle and could be a similar source of credit
costs in a weak
economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs and SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects that near term rating improvement is unlikely.
Over the long term,
EMIG's ratings are sensitive to the company's ability to build
up its wealth
management franchise. To the extent that Fitch observes stable
and meaningful
fee income from its wealth management business while maintaining
strong capital
levels and improving NPAs, Fitch could see positive rating
momentum. However,
Fitch believes wealth management growth is a longer term
proposition given the
deep relationships needed in private banking and wealth
management.
Conversely, Fitch considers a decline in capital ratios to be a
key rating
factor. Fitch's rating incorporates a view that EMIG's tangible
common equity
ratio of 12.8% will not deviate materially from this level.
Should tangible
common equity levels fall to near peer bank levels, Fitch could
take negative
rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
EMIG's trust preferred issuances are notched below EMIG's VR.
The notch
differential reflects loss severity and an assessment of
increment
non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
EMIG's trust preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in
EMIG's VR. The
rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
EMIG's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiaries reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should EMIG begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
EMIG's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by EMIG and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in EMIG's long- and
short-term IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EMIG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EMIG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Emigrant Bancorp
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Viability Rating to 'bb' from 'bb-';
Emigrant Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Viability Rating to 'bb' from 'bb-';
--Long-term deposits to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Emigrant Capital Trust I & II
--Trust preferred stock to 'B+' from 'B'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Emigrant Bancorp
--Short-term IDR 'at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
EMIG DID NOT PARTICIPATE OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--Global Bank Rating Criteria (Mar. 20, 2015)
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly comment: 4Q14' (Jan. 28, 2015);
--'U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide' (Nov. 21,
2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014)
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index (4Q14)(Jan. 15, 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q15' (Mar. 30, 2015).
