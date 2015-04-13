(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 13 (Fitch) Kazakh banks' low ratings already
capture the risks
arising from sizable legacy asset quality problems and emerging
challenges
stemming from the fall in oil prices and potential tenge
devaluation, Fitch
Ratings said at its ninth annual conference on Kazakhstan in
Almaty.
Most Kazakh banks' ratings continue to be in the low 'B'
category, with the
exception of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable/bb). The
ratings chiefly
reflect significant volumes of underserved impaired loans,
limited loss
absorption capacity and - at some banks - weak operating
profitability.
The operating environment remains a moderately supportive factor
for the ratings
given the sovereign's fairly strong financial position and
Fitch's 2.5% GDP
growth forecast for 2015. However, a further fall in the oil
price would be
negative for both the sovereign credit profile and the country's
banks.
Asset quality remains the main risk for the sector,
notwithstanding a moderate
reduction in non-performing loans (NPLs) in 2014 mainly as a
result of loan
write-offs. NPLs comprised a high 24% of sector gross loans at
end-2014, accrued
interest amounted to a further 12%, and restructured loans were
also at
double-digit levels at most rated banks. Banks' existing capital
buffers,
together with government funds committed to the Problem Loans
Fund, could in
aggregate be sufficient to absorb unreserved NPLs and accrued
interest, but not
restructured loans. Loan growth moderated to 6% in 2014 from 12%
in 2013 due to
the more limited availability of tenge funding, and we are not
expecting higher
growth this year than in 2014.
A potential devaluation of the tenge could exacerbate asset
quality problems, as
net FX loans markedly exceed the equity of large rated banks.
The direct hit to
banks' Tier 1 capital ratios from a 30% devaluation would be a
moderate 0.3-1.5
ppts, although this could be significant for some banks where
capitalisation is
already tight. Additional pressure may arise from the planned
toughening of
capital requirements, unless the National Bank of Kazakhstan
(NBK) delays
implementation or provides forbearance. For more information on
possible
devaluation effects, see 'Fitch: Tenge Devaluation Would
Pressure Kazakh Banks',
dated 8 April 2015, available on www.fitchratings.com.
Profitability of the sector, excluding restructured banks, is
reasonable, with a
return on average equity of 15% in 2014, supported by
high-margin retail lending
and the lower cost of FX funding. However, performance is weaker
than this at
most large banks, and may weaken further in 2015 due to likely
increases in
impairment charges and margin pressure from higher
hedging/funding costs.
Tenge liquidity has tightened somewhat, reflecting increased
dollarisation of
customer deposits (to 58% at end-2014 from 37% at end-2013) and
more limited
refinancing from NBK aimed at preventing pressure on the
currency and FX
reserves. However, the state and quasi-state entities remain key
providers of
bank funding, accounting for more than 20% of sector liabilities
at end-2014.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
