(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken various
rating actions on
the Italian mortgage covered bond programmes (Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite,
OBG) issued by Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca (UBI,
BBB/Stable/F3;
Viability Rating (VR): bbb) and UniCredit S.p.A. (UC,
BBB+/Stable/F2; VR: bbb+),
as follows:
UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance S.r.l. (UBI Finance)
downgraded to 'A' from
'A+'; placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2 S.r.l. (UBI Finance CB 2)
affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
UC OBG guaranteed by UniCredit BpC Mortgage S.r.l. (UC Soft
Bullet) affirmed at
'AA- '; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
The rating actions follow the downgrade of UBI's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and the Outlook revision on UC's IDR (see "Fitch Takes
Rating Actions on 4
Large Italian Banks" dated 1 April 2015 available at
www.fitchratings.com).
There is no impact on the 'AA+'/Stable rating of UC conditional
pass-through OBG
guaranteed by UniCredit OBG S.r.L. as the programme is already
on Stable Outlook
(see "Fitch Upgrades UniCredit Conditional Pass-Through OBG to
'AA+'; Outlook
Stable" dated 23 December 2014 available at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance
The 'A'/RWN is based on UBI's IDR of 'BBB', an unchanged IDR
uplift of 0, an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) and
the 72.9% asset
percentage (AP) that Fitch currently takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides more protection than the revised 84.5% 'A' breakeven AP
(up from the
previous 81% at 'A+').
Fitch based its analysis on the highest nominal AP of the last
12 months (72.9%
as of December 2014), pending the issuer's decision to formalise
a public AP
commitment, following the bank's Short-term (ST) IDR downgrade
to 'F3'. Fitch
expects an AP commitment decision before end-April, which is
when the agency
will resolve the RWN. The RWN reflects the downside risk on the
'A' rating if
the issuer does not commit to any AP level lower than the 93%
contractual AP.
The 'A' breakeven AP of 84.5% (equivalent to 18.3%
overcollateralisation (OC))
is driven by an asset disposal loss of 11.1% (down from 12.4% at
'A+'), followed
by the credit loss component of 8.8% (down from 10% at 'A+') and
by a cash flow
valuation component of 1.5% (down from 4.2% at 'A+').
The 72.9% AP which Fitch relies upon is enough to achieve a
two-notch uplift
from the 'BBB+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD)
basis, by
providing recoveries given default of at least 91% in a 'A'
scenario.
UBI acts as swap counterparty for all the liability swaps
hedging 70% of the
notional of the fixed-rate OBG outstanding; Fitch continues to
consider UBI as
eligible swap counterparty as collateral posting is in place.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance CB 2
The 'BBB+' rating is based on UBI's IDR of 'BBB', an unchanged
IDR uplift of 0,
an unchanged D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the 100%
contractual AP
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Outlook
revision to Stable
from Negative mirrors the Stable Outlook on UBI's IDR following
the bank's
downgrade.
The 100% contractual AP provides at least 51% recoveries on the
covered bonds
assumed to be in default in a 'BBB+' allowing a one-notch uplift
from the 'BBB'
tested rating on a PD basis.
Fitch continues to rely on the 100% contractual AP as the
issuer's ST IDR is
'F3'and no AP commitment is in place .
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UC Soft Bullet
The 'AA-' rating is based on UC's IDR of 'BBB+', an unchanged
IDR uplift and
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 and the 63.6% AP that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis, which provides more protection than the unchanged
80.5% 'AA-'
breakeven AP. The Outlook revision to Stable from Negative for
the OBG rating
mirrors that on the issuer's IDR.
The 63.6% AP which Fitch relies upon allows the covered bonds to
achieve a
two-notch recovery uplift from the 'A' tested rating on a PD
basis and provides
recoveries in excess of 90% on the covered bonds assumed to
default in a 'AA-'
rating scenario.
The 63.6% AP as of September 2014 that Fitch took into account
is the highest
nominal AP of the last 12 months; the agency relies on the
highest nominal AP of
the last 12 months because the issuer's ST IDR is 'F2'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UBI Finance
The 'A'/RWN rating of UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance CB is
vulnerable to
downgrade if the issuer will not commit to an AP level lower
than the current
93% contractual AP, leading to an OBG's rating of 'BBB+'.
In addition the OBG rating is vulnerable to downgrade if: (i)
UBI's IDR is
downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB-' or below, or (ii)
the number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and D-Cap is reduced to
zero.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UBI Finance CB 2
The 'BBB+' rating of UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2 is
vulnerable to
downgrade if the issuer is downgraded by one or more notches to
'BBB-' or below.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UC Soft Bullet
The 'AA-' rating of UC Soft Bullet OBG is vulnerable to
downgrade if: (i) the
issuer is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or below,
(ii) the number
of notches represented by the IDR uplift and D-Cap is reduced to
one or (iii)
the AP which Fitch gives credit to increases above the 80.5%
'AA-' breakeven AP
.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Roberto Del Ragno (UC Soft Bullet)
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA (UBI Finance, UBI Finance CB)
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA (UC Soft Bullet)
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 219
Sara De Novellis (UBI Finance, UBI Finance CB)
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 295
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 16
February 2015,
'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds' dated 19 December 2014, 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss
Criteria', dated 31 March 2015, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 31
March 2015 and 'Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage
Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions ' dated 5 June 2014, 'Criteria for Sovereign
Risk in Developed
Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' dated 20
February 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
