(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SYDNEY, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
rating on Hemas
Holdings PLC's (Hemas) outstanding senior unsecured debentures
at 'A+(lka)'. It
has also published the company's National Long-Term Rating of
'A+(lka)' and
revised the Outlook on the rating to Positive from Stable.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations of an
improved business risk
profile and stronger earnings growth owing to expansion in its
core businesses
in the healthcare and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors.
The Outlook is
also supported by Fitch's expectations that the group is likely
to improve its
leverage (measured as gross adjusted debt / operating EBITDAR)
on a sustained
basis to below 2.0x following the divestment of its power
business, despite
significant investments within its core segments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Essential Goods and Services: Hemas' rating reflects the
essential nature of the
products and services of its key operating subsidiaries in
healthcare, FMCG and
transportation, supported by the company's low financial risk at
the holding
company and group level. The rating also factors in the
businesses' strong
brands, leading market share and strong cash flow generation.
Hemas also has
subsidiaries involved in hotel operation and destination
management.
Strong Demand Dynamics: Hemas is Sri Lanka's largest private
healthcare company
by revenue and is strongly positioned to benefit from favourable
macroeconomic
factors such as a rapidly aging population and increasing demand
for treatment
of non-communicable diseases. Changes in regulations of prices
of
pharmaceuticals by the government remain a key risk. Higher
disposable income
and prevailing low inflationary and interest rates have created
strong demand
for Hemas' FMCG segment in Sri Lanka, while this segment's
Bangladesh operation
benefits from strong growth prospects.
Low Leverage: Fitch expects the group to sustain a lower
leverage ratio despite
continued investments to expand its core businesses. The
divestment of the power
segment in the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) has
improved Hemas'
financial profile given the significant amount of debt carried
by the segment.
Hemas' leverage fell to 1.9x at end-December 2014, from 2.2x, or
1.9x excluding
the power segment, at end-FY14.
Growth Through Acquisitions: The acquisition of J L Morison Son
& Jones PLC,
which manufactures and distributes products in the
pharmaceutical, healthcare,
beauty and agriculture sectors, in FY14 has strengthened Hemas'
product
portfolio and local manufacturing capabilities. The purchase of
J L Morison Son
& Jones was in line with the group's strategy to accelerate
growth through
acquisitions. The company has demonstrated a long-term
investment focus and a
disciplined approach to capital management. The group's large
cash balance of
LKR5.0bn at end-2014, strong operating cash flows, and planned
equity raising
will ensure that Hemas' financial profile is commensurate with
its rating even
as it expands and makes acquisitions.
Dependence on Dividends: Hemas is dependent on dividends and
fees from its
operating subsidiaries to service debt at the holding company
level. Fitch
considers the structural subordination of the holding company's
creditors to be
low, because Hemas' key subsidiaries are either majority owned
or have low
leverage. However, should leverage at the operating subsidiaries
increase
significantly over time, this could weigh negatively on the
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth driven by improved macroeconomic factors,
rising tourist
arrivals to the country and expansion within company's core
segments
- EBITDAR margins to improve with the divestment of the power
segment,
turnaround in the hospital segment and efficiency improvements
across the
company
- Significant capex and acquisition spending in the healthcare
and FMCG segments
during FY16-FY18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
rating upgrade include:
- Group gross adjusted debt/ EBITDAR maintained below 2.0x
- No material deviation from company's historical conservative
approach to new
investments.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to an
Outlook revision to Stable include
- Group gross adjusted debt/ EBITDAR sustained above 2.0x- Any
material
integration issues or deviations from company's historical
conservative approach
to new investments.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
