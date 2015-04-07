(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Banco Popolare's
(Popolare) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb+'. Fitch has
affirmed
Popolare's Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs), and those of
its subsidiaries, at 'BBB'/'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDRs is Negative.
The ratings of subsidiary bank, Banca Italease, have been
affirmed and withdrawn
following its merger into the parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRs, SENIOR DEBT,
SUPPORT RATING
(SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Popolare's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's
SR and SRF and
consider Fitch's assessment of the high likelihood of support
being made
available to Popolare from the Italian authorities in case of
need. They reflect
Popolare's domestic systemic importance.
The ratings are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions around either
the ability or
propensity of Italy to provide timely support.
Fitch has assessed that the propensity of the Italian state to
provide support
is weakening and the ratings are therefore primarily sensitive
to further
progress made in implementing the Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks.
The directive
requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank
can be
recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress
on making banks
'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are
areas of focus
for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will
become an
overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of banks' senior
creditors receiving
full support from the sovereign if ever required, despite their
systemic
importance, will diminish substantially, unless mitigating
factors emerge.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects this view of
reducing
likelihood of support from the sovereign. As the BRRD is enacted
into EU
legislation and progress on establishing the SRM is made, Fitch
expects to
downgrade Popolare's SR to '5' and revise the SRF down to 'No
Floor' during
2Q15. At this point, Popolare's Long-term and Short-term IDRs
and senior debt
ratings would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR.
The IDRs will also factor in Fitch's assessment of the level of
protection
offered to Popolare's senior creditors by outstanding loss
absorbing junior
instruments and will also consider the bank's plans to raise
junior debt.
The Italian state's ability to provide timely support to the
banks is dependent
upon its creditworthiness, reflected in its Long-term IDR of
'BBB+'/Stable. A
downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would reflect a weakened
ability of the
state to provide support and therefore likely result in the
downward revision of
the large Italian banks' SRFs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of Popolare's VR to 'bb' is the result of pressure
on capital
exerted by both the very high level of unreserved impaired
loans, which at
end-2014 accounted for almost 200% of FCC, and weak internal
capital generation.
In Fitch's opinion, these pressures on capital render it highly
vulnerable to
severe shocks, and not commensurate with the bank's risk
profile. It is thus a
high factor in determining the bank's VR.
Gross impaired loans grew by 15% during 2014 to EUR19.5bn,
accounting for a high
24% of gross loans. The combination of rising impaired loans and
higher coverage
levels led Popolare to book EUR3.6bn of LICs in 2014 (4.5% of
gross loans),
which was the main driver of the EUR2.7bn operating loss
reported in the year.
The net loss reported in 2014 was EUR1.9bn, which in Fitch's
opinion erodes the
benefits of the EUR1.5bn capital raised in April 2014.
A large portion (EUR1.6m) of the additional LICs booked in 2014
emerged from the
ECB Asset Quality Review and is not expected to recur.
Nonetheless, in Fitch's
opinion, Popolare's structural profitability is weak. The bank
has been
reporting operating losses since 2010 and we expect only a
gradual turnaround in
profitability at least until 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The VR would come under further pressure if assets deteriorated
significantly in
2015, causing additional losses to erode capital further.
An upgrade of the VR would require a significant reduction in
the level of
unreserved impaired loans relative to FCC. A turnaround in
operating performance
would also be necessary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Popolare,
and by its
subsidiaries, are all notched down from Popolare's VR, in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in Popolare's VR, which drives the ratings.
Following the downgrade of Popolare's VR, the long-term ratings
of its
subordinated and hybrid debt and the long-term rating of the
subordinated debt
originally issued by its subsidiary Banca Italease (transferred
to Popolare when
Banca Italease was merged into Popolare on 16 March 2015) have
also been
downgraded by one notch. The 'C' Long-term rating of Banca
Italease's trust
preferred securities reflects their non-performance and Fitch's
expectation that
the securities are unlikely to resume coupon payments in the
near future.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of Popolare's subsidiary, Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.,
are based on
Fitch's view that Popolare would support it, if needed. Fitch
considers Banca
Aletti as a core subsidiary given its role in the group.
Fitch has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings of
Popolare's
subsidiary, Banca Italease. The withdrawal follows the latter's
merger into the
parent bank on 16 March 2015. The ratings have been withdrawn
because the legal
entity ceased to exist. The outstanding debt issued by Banca
Italease continues
to be rated and is being transferred under the parent.
The rating actions are as follows:
Popolare:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'BBB'/'F3'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B-'
from 'B'
Banca Italease:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2' and withdrawn
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB' and transferred to Popolare
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBBemr' and transferred
to Popolare
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
and transferred to
Popolare
Trust preferred securities (ISIN: XS0255673070): affirmed at 'C'
and transferred
to Popolare
Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
