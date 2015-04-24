(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings on three
Philippine banks - Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), BDO
Unibank, Inc. (BDO)
and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank). The Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) on both BPI and Metrobank were affirmed at 'BBB-'
with Stable
Outlooks, and their Viability Ratings (VR) affirmed at 'bbb-'.
BDO Unibank,
Inc.'s (BDO) IDR was affirmed at 'BB+' on Positive Outlook, and
its VR affirmed
at 'bb+'.
Concurrently, the agency has assigned Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDRs to BPI
and Metrobank of 'F3' and BDO of 'B', which directly correspond
to their
Long-Term IDRs. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
The banks' Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings are
driven by their
VRs.
BPI's ratings reflect its greater appetite for growth in recent
years, but also
the bank's track record over the past decade of prudently
managing risk. The
ratings also incorporate the bank's generally solid credit
profile, with a
stable funding base stemming from its established domestic
franchise, sound
capitalisation, and steady and high profitability.
Metrobank's ratings are supported by its liquid balance sheet,
improved asset
quality and good loss-absorption buffers. Capitalisation,
already sound, was
further boosted by a PHP32bn equity raising in April 2015, which
will likely
help to fund above-trend loan growth in the coming 12-18 months.
The Stable Outlooks on BPI and Metrobank reflect Fitch's
expectation that their
risk profiles will be maintained over the near to medium term
amid robust
economic growth in the Philippines.
BDO's ratings reflect the bank's moderate but improving core
profitability and
asset quality, stemming from its historically higher appetite
for growth and
acquisition relative to peers. The ratings also take into
account its sound
funding position and reasonably healthy capitalisation and
reserves.
The Positive Outlook on BDO's ratings acknowledges the
improvement in its
underlying profitability and asset quality over the past few
years. However,
this has occurred in a strong economy, which has benefited the
banking system
generally, so any credit issues stemming from high loan growth
in recent years
may take time to surface. Asset quality risks can be partly
mitigated through
high loss absorption buffers. In this regard, BDO's
capitalisation remains
fairly sound overall, but its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio
fell to 12.8% at
end-2014 from 14.3% at end-2013 on account of high loan growth
and higher
dividends.
Favourable operating conditions and abundant liquidity continue
to support rapid
banking system loan growth, which accelerated to roughly 19% in
2014 from 16% in
2013. This raises the risk of credit misallocation and asset
bubbles, although
Fitch notes that anecdotal property price inflation - as one
indicator - does
not appear extreme.
These issues are somewhat mitigated by the banks' reasonably
healthy financial
profiles, including their considerable loss absorption buffers.
Fitch's internal
stress tests suggest that the three large banks have adequate
loss absorption
cushions to weather a fairly significant rise in credit costs.
Fitch expects the
banks to maintain relatively high core capitalisation in the
medium term, in
light of new regulation requiring domestic
systemically-important banks (D-SIBs)
- which are likely to include BPI, BDO and Metrobank - to hold
even more capital
from 2017 onwards. In addition, on-going initiatives by the
regulator to monitor
potential asset quality issues and strengthen the banks'
prudential practices
are appropriate in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
Continued improvements in the operating and regulatory
environment, including
progress on the structural issues such as high borrower
concentration and
conglomerate ownership, and sustainable improvement in the
banks' other credit
metrics could support positive rating action in the medium term.
However, there
is limited upside for BPI's and Metrobank's ratings in the near
term as they are
already the highest of the Philippine banks rated by Fitch, and
high relative to
banks in other similarly rated countries. Moreover, their
ratings are equal to
the sovereign (BBB-/Stable) and they have sizeable exposure to
Philippine
government bonds.
For BDO, Fitch will continue to monitor its appetite for growth
and risk, the
seasoning of its loan portfolio and developments in its
loss-absorption buffers
(including capitalisation relative to its immediate peers)
before taking any
ratings action.
The ratings on BPI and Metrobank and the VR on BDO may face
negative rating
action in the event of a continued rise in risk appetite, such
as aggressive
acquisition activity, further rapid loan growth or further
increases in risk
concentration, including to the real estate sector, which may
lead to asset
quality deterioration and weakened loss absorption buffers.
However, BDO's IDR
of 'BB+' is at the same level as its Support Rating Floor (SRF),
and any
downgrade of its VR will not affect its IDR unless
considerations behind its
'BB+' SRF also weaken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings
(SR) and Support
Rating Floors (SRF)
The SRs and SRFs of the three Philippine banks are the same at
'3' and 'BB+',
reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate likelihood of
extraordinary state support
for these banks, if needed. Fitch believes that BPI, BDO and
Metrobank are
systemically important in the Philippines due to their large
individual shares
of domestic deposits, but the ratings also incorporate the
sovereign's modest
ability to provide support in times of need, as reflected in its
IDR of 'BBB-'.
The SRs and SRFs may change depending on Fitch's assessment of
the sovereign's
ability to provide extraordinary support, which may be indicated
by a change in
the sovereign ratings, and its propensity to extend timely
support. Evidence of
diminishing implicit state support for banks would be negative
for these
ratings, although Fitch does not expect this issue to arise in
the Philippines
in the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
BDO's senior notes are rated at the same level as its Long-Term
IDR. This is
because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of
the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations. Any change in the IDR would affect the issue
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPI
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'F3'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
BDO
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Metrobank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'F3'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
