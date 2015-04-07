(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) The April launch of one-week
sharia-compliant
contracts with the central bank will benefit Bahrain's Islamic
banks because
they broaden the range of options available for short-term
liquidity management,
says Fitch Ratings. The UAE's central bank has also extended the
range of
instruments it accepts as collateral for accessing liquidity to
include
sharia-compliant securities. This will help the UAE's Islamic
banks, which often
hold these securities.
Bahrain and UAE-based Islamic banks have so far held excess
liquidity either in
cash or monthly offerings of central bank sukuk, with maturities
between three
and six months. This placed them at a disadvantage to
conventional banks, which
have a wide range of interest-earning liquidity management
options available.
Efforts to develop sharia-compliant liquidity tools are picking
up in several
Gulf countries, notably Oman. These tools will be important for
Islamic banks to
boost their competitive positions, all the more so as the pace
of growth in
Islamic financial services is outstripping conventional banking
growth in the
region.
Islamic finance is set to expand as large numbers of relatively
under-banked
Muslims seek banking services in line with economic development
in their home
countries, and some countries with large Muslim populations seek
to invest their
wealth in sharia-compliant instruments. Regulatory and tax
limitations could
hold back the development of Islamic banking, as could a lack of
workable tools
that accommodate sharia rules. Bahrain and the UAE's
introduction of new
liquidity management tools marks a small but important step
towards overcoming
some of these challenges.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
