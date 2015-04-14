(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 14 (Fitch) Continued strength in organic growth
in volumes of
patients experienced by the acute care hospital industry is
likely to help
maintain strong for-profit hospital earnings, according to Fitch
Ratings. 1Q15
results are expected early next month.
We believe strong operating trends witnessed in the second half
of 2014 are
likely to carry over to the early part of 2015. Improving
economic conditions in
many markets and a ramp up of the positive influence of the
Affordable Care Act
will be persistent tailwinds to growth early in the year.
The Fitch-rated group of companies reported growth in
same-hospital patient
admissions of 2.5% and in 4.6% growth in admissions adjusted for
outpatient
activity in 4Q14. Our operating forecast for the industry
incorporates a similar
organic growth rate in 1Q15.
However, we believe it is likely that first quarter results will
be the
strongest of the year as positive effects of some of the
tailwinds to growth
taper off later in the year.
Organic growth in volumes of patients is important for the
industry since the
cost structure of an acute care hospital results in a great deal
of operating
leverage. Because of this, strong volume growth has an outsized
effect on
operating margins and ultimately, cash generation. A return to
weaker trends in
volume growth is a threat to profitability and the recently
above trend growth
in inpatient admissions, in particular, is not likely to be
sustainable because
of certain secular changes taking place in the healthcare
sector.
Recent efforts by hospital industry management teams to grow
share of outpatient
volumes will support overall organic growth and lend support to
operating
margins later in the year. However, some strategies employed to
grow outpatient
share have added risk to credit profiles. Tenet Healthcare
Corp.'s (Tenet)
announcement that it plans to acquire 50.1% of the business of
United Surgical
Partners International (USPI) is a recent example. The
acquisition of ambulatory
surgery centers makes good strategic sense since it will expand
Tenet's
footprint of outpatient facilities and USPI's unique three-way
financial
partnership structure will enhance Tenet's economic alignment
with physicians
and local hospital systems. Still, financing the transaction
will also add a
good deal of debt to Tenet's capital structure.
The full report, "Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis: Operating
Performance Strength to
Persist in Early 2015," is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The report
provides a summary of the quarterly operating performance and
credit metrics of
companies in the for-profit hospital sector, including detailed
debt and
organizational structure charts.
