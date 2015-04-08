(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
AXP's rating review was conducted as part of Fitch's periodic
peer review of
U.S. consumer finance companies. For a summary of the outcomes
and drivers of
this peer review please see the release entitled 'Fitch Affirms
Five U.S.
Consumer Finance Companies Following Peer Review' dated April 8,
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Subordinated Debt, Preferred Shares,
Support Ratings,
Support Rating Floors, VRs, Deposits
The rating affirmations reflect AXP's strong franchise,
spend-centric business
model, leading market position in the payments industry,
peer-superior credit
performance, consistent profitability, diverse funding base,
ample liquidity,
and strong risk-adjusted capitalization.
Rating constraints include AXP's concentrated and cyclical
business model,
potential funding sensitivity associated with wholesale and
internet deposit
funding sources, the likelihood of asset quality reversion from
current levels.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that AXP's favourable
business model
and strong competitive position afford it a degree of
operational and financial
flexibility to respond to recent challenges associated with
AXP's loss of the
Costco Wholesale Corporation (Costco, 'A+', Outlook Positive)
relationship, and
continued elevated regulatory, legislative and litigation risk.
Fitch expects AXP's operating performance to remain under a
degree of pressure
over the near term reflecting a number of headwinds including
lackluster modest
global economic growth, normalizing credit performance, the loss
of the Costco
relationship, a stronger U.S. dollar and continued heightened
regulatory,
legislative and litigation risk.
Despite these challenges, Fitch believes AXP's longer-term
operating performance
will remain strong supported by the company's favourable
business model and
competitive position, the continued shift in global payments
away from cash and
checks, an expanding Card Member base, and expense discipline.
Fitch also
expects the company to continue to innovate and invest in new
opportunities that
complement its existing competitive strengths.
Credit performance is expected to remain among the strongest of
other top credit
card issuers in 2015, although charge-offs and delinquencies
will likely start
to normalize. Fitch expects provision expenses to increase in
2015 driven
primarily by portfolio seasoning and growth, as well as some
modest
deterioration in credit metrics. Net charge-offs on the lending
portfolio
improved 30 basis points (bps) to 1.5% in 2014 and remained well
below other top
credit card issuers and the industry average. Reserve coverage
remained strong
at 1.7% of loans and 167% of loans past due at Dec. 31, 2014.
The impact from rising interest rates is expected to be
manageable for AXP. At
Dec. 31, 2014, assuming an immediate 100 basis point increase in
interest rates,
AXP estimates that net interest income (NII) over the following
12-month period
would decrease by approximately $212 million. This estimated
decline in NII
primarily relates to non-interest bearing charge card
receivables and fixed rate
credit card loans that are funded with variable rate debt. As of
Dec. 31, 2014,
fixed rate worldwide charge card receivables and credit card
loans accounted for
approximately 67% of AXP's total portfolio.
Regulatory capital ratios improved further from already strong
levels in 2014.
The Tier I capital ratio increased 110 bps to 13.6% in 2014 and
the Tier I
common ratio grew 60 bps to 13.1% in 2014. Both metrics compare
favorably to
peer banks. Additionally, AXP performed very well relative to
peers in the
Federal Reserve's most recent Comprehensive Capital Analysis and
Review (CCAR).
As part of this review, AXP received a non-objection related to
its capital plan
submitted in January 2015. Fitch expects capital ratios to
remain relatively
stable as strong capital generation is offset by asset growth
and return of
capital to shareholders (e.g. dividends, stock repurchases).
AXP's liquidity profile remains a rating strength. AXP had $15.2
billion
(excluding CP and operating cash) of readily available cash and
marketable
securities at Dec. 31, 2014. This compared to $13.4 billion of
long-term debt
and CD maturities over the next 12 months. Furthermore, the
parent company has
no unsecured debt maturities in 2015, which compares to cash and
equivalents and
investment securities of $8.8 billion at year-end 2014.
On Feb. 12, 2015 AXP announced that it would not renew its U.S.
co-brand
relationship with Costco. AXP expects the loss of the Costco
U.S. contract to
have a negative impact on earnings and revenue growth after the
contract expires
in March 2016. However, the company reiterated its long-term
earnings per share
growth target of between 12% and 15% beginning in 2017.
Fitch believes AXP will pursue other investment opportunities
including within
consumer and small business payments, prepaid products, global
network services
(GNS) bank partnerships, and new co-brand relationships in an
effort to offset
the long-term loss of earnings from the Costco relationship. For
example, on
March 19, 2015 AXP announced a new exclusive multi-year
partnership with Charles
Schwab & Co., Inc. ('A', Outlook Stable) to create two new
premium co-branded
cards.
Fitch views AXP's decision not to renew such an important
relationship as an
understandable outcome when seeking to balance long term
economic value and
short-term results. Although near term earnings will be
pressured, Fitch
believes AXP's strong franchise, spend-centric business model
and leading market
position in the payments industry position it well to achieve
its long term
operating performance targets.
For a more in-depth review of the implications related to this
announcement,
please refer to Fitch's press release 'Loss of Co-Branding
Relationship Adds to
Near-Term Challenges Facing Amex' published on Feb. 17, 2015.
On Feb. 19, 2015, the United States District Court in the
Eastern District of
New York ruled in favor of the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) in
its
anti-steering case against AXP. AXP has moved to bring its case
to the appellate
court and believes it will prevail on appeal.
Fitch believes losing the DOJ lawsuit (for now) is a credit
negative and adds to
AXP's near term challenges. That said, in a scenario where the
ruling is upheld
Fitch believes the longer term impact on AXP's business model
and operating
performance could be modest. While Fitch believes allowing
merchant steering
could negatively impact AXP's billed business volumes, it is
unclear how many
merchants would actually steer customers at the point of sale.
In Fitch's
opinion, merchants will need to prudently manage the trade-offs
between customer
satisfaction, sales volume and transaction pricing when making
the decision to
steer customers to lower cost forms of payment. That said, if
merchant steering
becomes widespread, Fitch would need to evaluate the impact on
AXP's market
share and merchant discount revenue, which accounted for 57% of
net operating
revenue in 2014.
The ratings for AXP and its subsidiaries are equalized, which
reflects Fitch's
view that each subsidiary is core and integral to AXP's business
strategy and
operations. Fitch believes AXP would fully support each of these
subsidiaries in
the event of need.
The Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' reflect Fitch's view that
external support
cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that there is no reasonable assumption that
sovereign support will
be forthcoming to AXP.
AXP's subordinated debt rating is one notch below the entity's
Viability Rating
(VR) of 'a+' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profile. The
subordinated note rating includes one notch for loss severity
given the
subordination of these securities in the capital structure, and
zero notches for
non-performance given contractual limitations on interest
payment deferrals and
no mandatory trigger events which could adversely impact
performance.
AXP's preferred stock ratings are five notches below the AXP's
VR of 'a+' in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instruments
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile. The
preferred stock
ratings include two notches for loss severity given these
securities deep
subordination in the capital structure, and three notches for
non-performance
given that the coupons of these securities are non-cumulative
and fully
discretionary.
AXP Centurion Bank's and AXP Bank, FSB's uninsured deposit
ratings of 'AA-/F1+'
are rated one notch higher than their respective IDR's because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference in the U.S. Fitch
believes depositor
preference in the U.S. gives deposit liabilities superior
recovery prospects in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Subordinated Debt, Preferred
Shares, Support
Ratings, Support Rating Floors, VRs, Deposits
Fitch believes positive rating momentum is relatively limited,
given the AXP's
strong ratings currently, concentrated exposure to consumers and
focus on
payment services. That said, longer-term positive rating
momentum could
potentially be driven by successful navigation of current
regulatory,
partnership and competitive/technological challenges, increased
earnings
diversification that results in less cyclical financial
performance, and
enhanced funding diversity/stability, particularly with respect
to
internet-based deposits.
Negative rating action could be driven by a material decline in
AXP's franchise,
which may be evidenced by discount rate erosion, declines in
volumes or loss of
market share, among other factors. Other negative drivers could
include
weakening earnings performance, resulting from a decrease in
market share,
sustained deterioration in credit performance, the loss of key
partner
relationships, increased merchant steering or an inability to
contain costs, a
weakening liquidity profile, significant reductions in
capitalization, and/or
potential new and more onerous rules and regulations. Negative
rating momentum
could also be driven by an inability of AXP to maintain its
competitive position
and earnings prospects in an increasingly digitized payment
landscape.
AXP's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumptions around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
The subordinated debt ratings are directly linked to AXP's VR
and would move in
tandem with any changes in AXP's credit profile.
The preferred stock ratings are directly linked to AXP's VR and
would move in
tandem with any changes in AXP's credit profile.
AXP Centurion Bank and AXP Bank, FSB's uninsured deposit ratings
are rated one
notch higher than each company's IDR, and therefore are
sensitive to any changes
in their respective IDR's. The deposit ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in AXP's long- and short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
American Express Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--6.80% Subordinated Debentures due September 2036 at 'BBB';
--3.625% Subordinated Notes due Dec 2024 at 'A';
--Preferred Shares, Series B at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Shares, Series C at 'BBB-';
--Viability Rating at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Credit Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A+'.
American Express Centurion Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Bank, FSB
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
American Express Canada Credit Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior debt at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
