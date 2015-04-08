(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken no rating action on Fidelity & Guaranty Life or any of its insurance subsidiaries (collectively F&G Life) following HRG Group, Inc.'s (HRG) announcement on April 6 that it will be exploring strategic alternatives for F&G Life, which may include a sale of all or part of its 80.6% ownership interest. Fitch views this announcement of a potential sale as credit neutral and will not be taking rating action at this time. The 'BB' long-term IDR of the holding company, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings Inc, is currently subject to wider notching from the IFS rating of the operating entities as a result of HRG ownership. Depending on the outcome of HRG's review of strategic alternatives for F&G Life, Fitch may change its view on whether wider notching continues to apply to the holding company long-term IDR. Fitch has taken no action on the following ratings: Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York --IFS rating 'BBB'. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BB'; --Senior unsecured note due April 2021 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Nelson Ma, CFA Director +1-212-908-0273 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.