(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: RECM Money Market Fund
here
LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the RECM
Money Market Fund a
'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Quality Rating and a 'V1(zaf)'
National Fund
Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by RECM Collective
Investments (Pty) Ltd
and the fund's investment advisor is Regarding Capital
Management (Pty) Ltd
(RECM).
The 'AA+(zaf)' rating is driven by the fund's high credit
quality, as reflected
by its weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 0.18 at
end-February 2015.
Consistent with Fitch's rating criteria, the rating factors in a
one-notch
downward adjustment to take account of concentration risk.
The 'V1(zaf)' rating is driven by the fund's low exposure to
interest rate and
spread risk, as reflected in its short maturity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Credit Quality
The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high as
indicated by the
fund's WARF, which factors in the short maturities of the fund's
assets. Fitch
has reviewed historical portfolios, which indicate that the
fund's WARF has
broadly been between 0.15 and 0.20 over the past 12 months. The
fund primarily
invests in issuers rated in the 'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating
category, and
current eligible investments are restricted to the major five
South African
banks and the South African government. The fund had no exposure
to African Bank
when it was placed into curatorship. Fitch's review of
historical portfolios
shows that the fund last had exposure to African Bank in January
2014.
Concentration
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated with its large top
three issuer
exposure exceeding the guidelines for concentration as outlined
in Fitch's
rating criteria. In line with its applicable rating criteria,
Fitch may reduce
the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Quality Rating of funds it
deems
concentrated by one or more notches. In this case, Fitch views a
single-notch
adjustment as appropriate to reflect the high concentration risk
posed by the
fund. This is consistent with the approach Fitch has taken with
other rated
South African money market funds.
The concentrated holdings of the fund reflects its eligible
investments and the
structural characteristics of the South African market, with a
limited supply of
treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined
market share (based
on total assets) of around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates.
Without a structural evolution of the South African market which
results in a
more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is
highly unlikely
that Fitch would rate any money market fund in South Africa
higher than
'AA+(zaf)'.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk,
as reflected by
its short maturity profile, with the result that the fund's
market risk factor
(i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) is also low, consistent
with its
'V1(zaf)' rating. As per regulation, the fund's weighted average
duration (i.e.
to next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90 days, its
weighted average
life (i.e. to final maturity date) at 120 days, and no
individual investment may
have a maturity of greater than 13 months.
Fund Profile
The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board
under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically
Notice 90 of
2014). As of end-February 2014, the fund's total assets under
management were
approximately ZAR1.9bn.
The Advisor
Fitch considers RECM suitably qualified, competent and capable
of managing the
fund's investments. RECM is a privately owned, independent asset
manager, with a
historical focus on value equity investing. RECM had around
ZAR17bn of assets
under management at end-February 2015.
The fund is co-managed by Piet Viljoen (RECM's co-founder and
Chairman) and Sean
Neethling, with input from RECM's CIO, Jan van Niekerk. They
have 28 years, 11
years and 17 years of investment experience respectively. They
form part of
RECM's investment team of 15 staff. The fund has appropriate
credit selection
and monitoring and benefits from a suitable control environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the fund may be sensitive to material changes in
the fund's
credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch
criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
downgraded by
Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the
National Fund Credit
Quality Rating in the event of a sustained deterioration in the
fund's credit
quality.
Given the maturity profile of the fund, the National Fund
Volatility Rating is
expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market
volatility in
South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to
downgrade the
rating.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates money market funds (MMFs) in South Africa under its
global bond fund
rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency
perceives between
South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its
international and
national MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the high level of
concentration in
these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African
market, is
inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The
agency also
notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs
(subject to Rule
2a-7 in the US and ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the
regulatory regime
in South Africa.
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' category are considered to have high
underlying credit
quality relative to other entities in the South African market.
The fund's
assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio
rating of
'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. The rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond
fund to extreme
risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain
periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria
applicable to bond funds,
see the criteria referenced below, which can be found at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
RECM
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 12
December 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.