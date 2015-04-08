(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Touax SCA's (Touax) expected Long-term Issuer Default Rating and expected long-term senior secured notes rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The Outlook on the IDR was Stable prior to withdrawal. The ratings have been withdrawn after Touax has decided not to proceed with the senior secured notes offering and to continue using other available financing options. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or rating coverage for Touax. Contact: Primary Analyst David Pierce Director +44 (0)20 3530 1014 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Analyst +44 (0)20 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015), are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.