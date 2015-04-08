(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Touax SCA's
(Touax)
expected Long-term Issuer Default Rating and expected long-term
senior secured
notes rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The Outlook on the IDR was Stable
prior to
withdrawal.
The ratings have been withdrawn after Touax has decided not to
proceed with the
senior secured notes offering and to continue using other
available financing
options.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or rating coverage for
Touax.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 (0)20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria,
dated 20 March 2015), are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
