LONDON, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Bertelsmann SE
& Co. KGaA's
(Bertelsmann) 2014 results revealed a significant increase in
leverage as a
result of acquisitions and restructuring costs, leaving the
company with limited
rating headroom. However, Fitch recognises that the company is
going through a
period of transformation and expects funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage to fall back below 2.0x, a key threshold for
Bertelsmann's 'BBB+'
(Stable) rating, in 2016.
The company today announced the planned issue of a hybrid bond.
This could have
a positive credit impact, depending on the size of the bond and
on whether it
qualifies for a 50% equity credit under Fitch's methodology,
Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis. Fitch
will assess the treatment of the hybrid as the details of the
transaction are
revealed.
The company's FFO-adjusted net leverage increased to 2.5x in
2014 from 1.9x in
2013 - this includes profit participation certificates but
excludes
non-recurring cash items as estimated by Fitch. Bertelsmann's
net debt
(excluding lease adjustments and pensions) increased by EUR1bn
to EUR2.1bn at
end-2014 due to the acquisition of e-learning business Relias as
well as the
buyout of a 25% minority stake at its magazines division
Gruner+Jahr.
The company's underlying operating cash flow has remained
stable, while free
cash flow (FCF) of EUR140m (EUR380m in 2013) was impacted by
restructuring costs
and negative working capital changes. Fitch expects low
single-digit percentage
growth in EBITDA in 2015 and 2016 as a result of acquisitions
and efficiency
gains, along with lower restructuring costs, to support increase
in FCF.
Bertelsmann benefits from strong cashflow generation, mainly
from European
broadcaster RTL. It is in the process of diversifying its
business portfolio to
offset declines in traditional media, which have been under
pressure due to
digitalisation. It maintains a modest dividend policy, which
should allow the
company to deleverage in the next two years.
