(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) A new draft law that would see the
German Federal
government extend funds to financially weak municipalities,
underlines the
strong support mechanism between Germany's Federal government
and its local and
regional governments, Fitch Ratings says.
The draft law, agreed by the Federal Cabinet last month, would
earmark EUR5bn of
federal funds for the municipalities in 2015-2018. Most
(EUR3.5bn) would be
designated for infrastructure investment in 2015-2018 while
EUR1.5bn would be
provided in 2017 for other investments. Municipalities will also
receive EUR500m
in 2015-2016 to help meet the cost of supporting refugees.
Looking further ahead, municipalities will receive EUR5bn in
2018 and 2019 to
help pay for social programmes from the federal government under
its medium-term
financial plan.
It is not clear what budgetary impact these programmes could
have on the German
municipalities. If the draft law comes into force, the
municipalities might use
the newly available funds to increase total spending, instead of
sticking to
planned spending targets and using the Federal money as an
alternative to
existing funding sources (such as borrowing). An increase in
spending cannot be
discounted given the municipalities' high spending commitments
in the relevant
areas (such as infrastructure).
This may limit the draft law's contribution to the reduction of
municipal debt.
Combined with other initiatives, it should constrain further
debt increases
after a period when German municipal debt has grown sharply (in
particular via
the issuance of short-term debt, or Kassenkredite) to cover the
mismatch between
expenditure and available funds.
A large number of municipalities still face deficits (the latest
available data
estimates their end-3Q14 aggregate deficit at EUR2.6bn), and
continued reliance
on equalisation payments between municipalities or support from
higher tiers of
German government indicates that while the pace of debt
accumulation may slow,
any repayment of debt may take time.
The amount of Kassenkredite outstanding increased from EUR24bn
in 2005 to
EUR50bn in 3Q14, exposing the municipalities to considerable
refinancing and
interest-rate change risk. The new law follows other measures to
reduce fiscal
and financing risks to the municipalities by both the German
Federal government
and the Laender. Some Laender have established programmes to put
municipalities'
funding on a more sustainable basis and allow them to replace
short-term funding
with long-term debt, while obliging the municipalities to
consolidate their
budgets.
For example, the state of Rhineland-Palatinate (AAA/F1+) has
created a fund,
one-third funded by the participating municipalities through
higher local taxes
or cost-cutting, one-third by transfers between municipalities
under financial
equalisation schemes, and one-third by the state. Participating
municipalities
will receive the proceeds after they achieve agreed
consolidation measures.
The federal government has already taken over the net cost of
the basic
subsistence income for the elderly and people with reduced
earning capacity.
This has so far saved the municipalities about EUR11bn in
2012-2014, of an
estimated total saving of EUR30bn by end-2017.
These developments suggest that upper levels of government are
prepared to use
the increased budgetary flexibility from economic recovery and
increasing tax
revenues to help local governments carry out a greater range of
administrative
functions without creating additional funding imbalances.
This supports the municipalities' creditworthiness. The absence
of explicit
constitutional support, and the lack of a liquid market for
municipality debt,
means we do not have a rating floor of the type we use when
rating German
Laender, but the individual creditworthiness of a single
municipality should
profit from the increasing support.
Contact:
Guido Bach
Senior Director
International Public Finance
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.