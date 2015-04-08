(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the
ratings of five U.S.
consumer finance companies following a periodic peer rating
review. The Rating
Outlooks were Stable. Affirmed ratings include: Ally Financial
Inc. (rated
'BB+'; Outlook Stable), American Express Company ('A+'; Outlook
Stable),
Discover Financial Services ('BBB+'; Outlook Stable), Navient
Corporation ('BB';
Outlook Stable) and Synchrony Financial ('BBB-'; Outlook
Stable).
In general, the rating affirmations and Stable Rating Outlooks
reflect the
companies' strong franchises and leading market positions,
continued strong
credit performance, appropriate risk-adjusted capital levels and
increasingly
diverse funding profiles. These strengths are counterbalanced by
the companies'
monoline business models, outsized exposures to consumer finance
which is
cyclical and sensitivity to economic conditions, and reliance on
wholesale
funding sources. Looking forward, potential sector-wide rating
drivers could
include the sensitivity of internet deposits to rising interest
rates, increased
regulatory scrutiny of consumer lending activities particularly
from the
Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and the likelihood of asset
quality reversion
over the coming years. For more information on issuer-specific
rating
rationales, please refer to the individual companies' rating
action commentaries
which have also been published today. Links to each rating
action commentary are
included at the end of this release.
In connection with the rating actions, Fitch has also published
a special report
entitled 'Consumer Finance Companies: Rating Attribute Analysis'
which
highlights the relative differences among credit card, private
student loan,
automobile loan/lease, installment loan and alternative
financial service (AFS)
subsectors based on their operating environments, company
profiles, management
and strategies, risk appetites and financial profiles. These
factors correspond
to those outlined in Fitch's 'Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated March 20, 2105.
Based on this attribute analysis, Fitch views consumer finance
companies, on
average, as being consistent with 'BB' category ratings, albeit
with a fairly
wide range around the average. The credit card lending subsector
is viewed as
best positioned, reflecting the strong franchises and leading
market positions
of many credit card lenders, favorable underlying secular
trends, potentially
more diverse earnings streams and higher levels of deposit
and/or unsecured
funding relative to consumer finance peers.
The auto lending subsector exhibits strong relative credit
performance,
reflecting the secured nature of the loans, the essential nature
of the
automobile for borrowers and a primary focus on super
prime/prime borrowers.
However, auto lenders typically employ relatively higher
leverage, in part
reflecting the higher quality of the underlying assets, but also
the captive
nature of many of the auto finance companies.
Private student lenders are benefiting from modest tailwinds
including
increasing underwriting discipline, strong demand for private
student loans and
reduced competition. However, there remains ongoing uncertainty
surrounding
regulatory and political scrutiny of the business, such as the
dischargeability
of loans in bankruptcy and programs designed to incentivize
borrowers to
consolidate their private student loans into lower cost federal
loans.
