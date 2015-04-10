(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 09 (Fitch) The default by Chinese
computing firm Cloud
Live Technology on a CNY400m bond reflects an increasing
tolerance for defaults
in China's onshore corporate debt market. Fitch Ratings believes
that allowing
for defaults is a long-term positive for the Chinese bond
market, as it will
enable investors to price risk more effectively and
appropriately.
The Cloud Live default is unlikely to have a major market impact
in the short
term, being a relatively small company that was already under
investigation by
the China Securities Regulatory Commission. However, the event
is significant as
it is only the second default of an onshore publicly traded bond
in China, and
the first to default on its principal. Chaori Solar was the
first company to
default on an onshore bond when it failed to make a CNY89m
interest payment in
March 2014. Chaori's default ultimately resulted in a
restructuring plan which
saw state-owned asset-management companies provide guarantees on
bond
repayments.
More defaults of this kind are likely. Government has expressed
a greater
willingness to allow for individual cases of corporate bond
defaults,
particularly for companies in non-strategic sectors where the
default will not
lead to systemic risks.
Allowing for more defaults, and establishing a clear legal
process for managing
corporate bankruptcies, is essential to instilling greater
market discipline -
and ultimately for a more effective and appropriate pricing of
risk. The lack of
defaults in China's onshore bond market results in an
inefficient allocation of
capital and artificially inflated risk-free rate. Larger,
state-owned companies
in particular benefit from this environment because of a broader
investor
assumption of state support.
Thus far, though, there have been few examples to gauge how the
government's
position will be put into practice. Notably, China continues to
lack clarity on
the legal process for domestic bankruptcies and restructuring.
The law governing
bankruptcies remains embryonic and lacking in practical details,
while more
defaults could prompt greater progress on regulatory clarity.
As such, the process to instill greater market discipline and
more efficient
allocation of capital will only take place over the long term.
Contacts:
Ying Wang
Senior Director
Corporates
+86 21 5097 3010
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building
8 Century Avenue, Pudong
Shanghai 200120, China
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
China Onshore Corporate Bankruptcy Proceedings
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.