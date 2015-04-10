(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 09 (Fitch) The default by Chinese computing firm Cloud Live Technology on a CNY400m bond reflects an increasing tolerance for defaults in China's onshore corporate debt market. Fitch Ratings believes that allowing for defaults is a long-term positive for the Chinese bond market, as it will enable investors to price risk more effectively and appropriately. The Cloud Live default is unlikely to have a major market impact in the short term, being a relatively small company that was already under investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. However, the event is significant as it is only the second default of an onshore publicly traded bond in China, and the first to default on its principal. Chaori Solar was the first company to default on an onshore bond when it failed to make a CNY89m interest payment in March 2014. Chaori's default ultimately resulted in a restructuring plan which saw state-owned asset-management companies provide guarantees on bond repayments. More defaults of this kind are likely. Government has expressed a greater willingness to allow for individual cases of corporate bond defaults, particularly for companies in non-strategic sectors where the default will not lead to systemic risks. Allowing for more defaults, and establishing a clear legal process for managing corporate bankruptcies, is essential to instilling greater market discipline - and ultimately for a more effective and appropriate pricing of risk. The lack of defaults in China's onshore bond market results in an inefficient allocation of capital and artificially inflated risk-free rate. Larger, state-owned companies in particular benefit from this environment because of a broader investor assumption of state support. Thus far, though, there have been few examples to gauge how the government's position will be put into practice. Notably, China continues to lack clarity on the legal process for domestic bankruptcies and restructuring. The law governing bankruptcies remains embryonic and lacking in practical details, while more defaults could prompt greater progress on regulatory clarity. As such, the process to instill greater market discipline and more efficient allocation of capital will only take place over the long term. Contacts: Ying Wang Senior Director Corporates +86 21 5097 3010 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building 8 Century Avenue, Pudong Shanghai 200120, China Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: China Onshore Corporate Bankruptcy Proceedings here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.