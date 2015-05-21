(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's
proposed
sovereign global certificates (sukuk) issued through Perusahaan
Penerbit SBSN
Indonesia III (PPSI-III) an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The
expected rating is
in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects Fitch's view that cash flows supporting
payment on the sukuk
will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and general
obligations of
Indonesia, ranking equally with Indonesia's unsecured and
unsubordinated
marketable external debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PPSI-III (the issuer and trustee) is a legal entity in Indonesia
set up solely
for the purpose of issuing sharia-compliant securities of the
government of
Indonesia in foreign currencies in the international markets.
The sukuk rating
is driven solely by Indonesia's IDR and senior unsecured rating
of 'BBB-', due
to the sukuk's structure and documentation, which include the
following features
in the ijara and wakala series:
- On the scheduled dissolution or following the occurrence of a
dissolution
event, PPSI-III will have the right to require the state to
purchase all of its
rights, benefits and entitlements in, to and under the trust
assets.
- The state will have to purchase the assets at a price equal to
the outstanding
face amount of the sukuk plus any accrued and unpaid periodic
distribution
amounts, and any accrued but unpaid supplementary rental.
- In the ijara series, on or prior to each periodic distribution
date, the state
(as lessee) will pay PPSI-III rental due under the lease
agreement for the ijara
assets, which is intended to be sufficient to fund the periodic
distribution
amounts payable by PPSI-III. Furthermore in the wakala series,
the lessee will
pay to PPSI-III an amount reflecting the rental due for any
project assets
following their completion and delivery.
The programme includes a negative pledge provision that is
binding on Indonesia,
as well as financial reporting obligations, covenants and
default acceleration
terms.
Certain aspects of the transaction will be governed by English
law while others
will be governed by Indonesian law. Fitch does not express an
opinion on whether
the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any
applicable law.
However, Fitch considers Indonesia's intentions to support
PPSI-III and its
obligations. Fitch's rating for the certificates reflects the
agency's belief
that Indonesia would stand behind its obligations. Furthermore,
by assigning
ratings to the programme and certificates to be issued under it,
Fitch does not
express an opinion on the programme structure's compliance with
sharia
principles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating will be sensitive to any changes in Indonesia's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR. On 13 November 2014, Fitch affirmed Indonesia's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The Long-Term
Local Currency IDR
is also 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Global Head Islamic Finance
Bashar Al-Natoor
Director
+971 4 424 1242
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
