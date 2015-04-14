(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI/PARIS, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Noor Sukuk
Company Ltd.'s (Noor Sukuk) new trust certificate issuance
programme an expected
senior unsecured rating of 'A-(EXP)'. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
The sukuk will be issued under Noor Sukuk's trust certificate
issuance programme
under which total issuance may be up to a maximum USD3bn
equivalent. The final
rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to the
information already received.
Noor Sukuk, a legal entity incorporated in the Cayman Islands,
is set up solely
to act as the issuer of the certificates and trustee for the
certificate
holders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The trust certificate issuance programme's expected rating is
driven by Noor
Bank PJSC's (Noor Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A-',
reflecting
Fitch's view that default of these senior unsecured obligations
would reflect
default of the entity in accordance with Fitch's rating
definitions. The rating
also takes into account the sukuk's structure and documentation,
which includes
the following features:
-On the scheduled dissolution (or following the occurrence of a
dissolution
event), the trustee or the delegate will have the right under
the purchase
undertaking to require Noor Bank to purchase all of the
trustee's rights, title,
interests, benefits and entitlements in, to and under the wakala
assets,
comprising the wakala portfolio for payment of the relevant
exercise price
-The dissolution amount will be equal to the aggregate
outstanding face value of
the certificates plus all accrued and unpaid periodic
distribution amounts (if
any) relating to the certificates
-On the business day prior to each periodic distribution date
Noor Bank will pay
amounts (but no more than the relevant periodic distribution
amount) reflecting
the returns generated in respect of the relevant wakala
portfolio (including any
amounts advanced under the liquidity facility to be advanced to
Noor Bank) into
the relevant transaction account. The amount is intended to be
sufficient to
fund the periodic distribution amounts payable by the trustee
under the
certificates of the relevant series
-The payment obligations of Noor Bank under the purchase
undertaking, the lease
agreement and service agency agreement will constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and general obligations of Noor Bank, which rank at
least pari passu
with all other unsecured, unsubordinated monetary obligations of
the bank,
present and future.
The programme includes a negative pledge provision binding Noor
Bank, as well as
financial reporting obligations, covenants and default
acceleration clauses. The
documentation does not contain a change of control clause.
The master trust deed, supplemental trust deed, the agency
agreement, the
programme agreement, any subscription agreement, the service
agency agreement,
the sale undertaking, the purchase undertaking and any
non-contractual
obligations arising out of it will be governed by English law.
The master lease
agreement and any supplemental lease contract, the master
purchase agreement and
any supplemental purchase contract and any sale and/or transfer
agreement
entered into pursuant to the purchase undertaking or the sale
undertaking, will
be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of
the Emirate of
Dubai and, to the extent applicable in Dubai, the federal laws
of the United
Arab Emirates.
The corporate services agreement and the registered office will
be governed by
the laws of the Cayman Islands. Fitch does not express an
opinion on whether the
relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any
applicable law.
However, Fitch considers Noor Bank's intention to support Noor
Sukuk and its
obligations; hence Fitch's rating for the certificates therefore
reflects the
agency's belief that Noor Bank would stand behind their
respective obligations
under the documentation.
Furthermore, by assigning ratings to the programme and
certificates to be issued
under it, Fitch does not express an opinion on the programme
structure's
compliance with Sharia principles. There is no assurance that
notes issued in
the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or
that the rating
assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the
same rating as
the programme rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to a change in Noor Bank's Long-term
IDR. This in turn
is sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or
willingness of the
authorities to provide support to the bank. Given the robust
economy, the
authorities' strong track record of support for local banks and
no plans for
resolution legislation at this stage, downward pressure is
considered low.
RATING ACTION
New rating:
Noor Sukuk Company Ltd.'s Trust Certificate Issuance Programme
assigned at
'A-(EXP)'
Noor Bank's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City, PO Box 502030
Dubai
Secondary Analysts
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Bashar Al-Natoor
Director and Global Head of Islamic Finance
+971 4 424 1242
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.