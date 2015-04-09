(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based OJSC
Tattelecom's (Tattel) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BB' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Stable.
The ratings reflect Tattel's well-established position as a
fixed-line incumbent
in the Russian republic of Tatarstan (BBB/Negative), with a
dominant share in
the traditional telephony market. It has quickly become the
largest broadband
player in its operating territory, and made a successful entry
into pay-TV. The
company launched a mobile service in 2013, and start-up losses
are likely to
negatively impact the company's EBITDA margin in 2015. The
rating also reflects
the company's small scale and weak parental support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Shares
Tattel has been able to successfully defend and even expand its
market shares,
most notably to 60% in the broadband segment in terms of
revenue, in spite of a
congested competitive environment. Its pay-TV market share
increased by 14ppts
in 2014, reaching almost 50%. We believe the company is likely
to continue
eating into its peers' market shares, capitalising on its
good-quality network
and a dedicated regional focus. With the lack of unbundling
regulation in Russia
and the company's established local power, the stronger
financial resources of
its larger national peers will not necessarily lead to operating
competitive
advantages.
Mobile Development to Accelerate
Tattel's entry into the mobile segment is strategically sound
and complements
its existing wireline operations. Although it enables the
company to become a
sole provider of quad-play bundles in Tatarstan, the value of
quad-play service
in Russia remain untested. The company has largely completed the
rollout of its
2G/4G network and now plans to focus on subscriber acquisition.
Tattel plans to
increase market share by cross-selling its mobile services to
its large existing
fixed-line subscriber base. The company's high capacity core
network, which is
the foundation of its fixed-line operations, should also support
a good quality
mobile data service offering.
Competitive Mobile Market
Tatarstan is a competitive mobile market, with four other mobile
operators as
well as Tattel. There are 6.5m subscribers in total with a 172%
mobile
penetration rate as of end-2014. Tattel's market share in terms
of subscribers
was less than 1% at end-2014, but subscriber additions have
notably accelerated
in the past several months. Tattel positions itself as a price
discounter with
easy to understand tariffs and a high-quality network and aims
to provide
leading customer service. A number of cheap promotional offers
for new customers
should lead to faster subscriber growth but is likely to be a
drag on the
company's overall EBITDA margin.
Modest Leverage
We estimate Tattel's leverage increased to 1.0x net debt/EBITDA
and 1.7x funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at end-2014 due to
high capex for
the mobile network rollout. Leverage will likely further
increase in 2015 due to
the partial deferral of payments for equipment from 2014 and
pronounced pressure
on the EBITDA margin from expected losses in the mobile segment.
However, we
expect leverage to remain below the downgrade trigger of 2.25x
FFO adjusted net
leverage. Deleveraging is likely from 2016 with an improvement
in the financial
performance of the mobile segment.
Liquidity Risk
Tattel's liquidity is insufficient to cover 2016 debt
maturities, which is a
risk. If there is no progress with finding sufficient liquidity
sources to cover
next year's maturities by late 2015, it may prompt negative
rating action.
However, Tattel's liquidity situation is mitigated by strong
relationships with
local banks and affiliation with one of the main creditors as
well as by the
flexibility to reduce capex and receive potential liquidity
support from the
company's controlling shareholder, OJSC Svyazinvestneftekhim
(SINEK;
BBB-/Negative). Refinancing efforts will be helped by Tattel's
overall low
leverage.
Small Size A Limitation
The company's small size could limit its financial options. Even
the smallest
Russian market convention size bond issue would create a
substantial bullet
refinancing exposure on the company's balance sheet. Tattel has
predominantly
relied on bank financing, where size is less of an issue.
Weak Parental Support
Fitch considers operational and strategic ties between the
company and its
controlling shareholder, SINEK, as weak. Therefore Tattel's
rating primarily
reflects its standalone credit profile. However, it is likely
that SINEK would
provide liquidity or lobbying support if necessary.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Stable market positions in the fixed-line segment
- Largely stable total revenue growth in low single digits
- Moderate EBITDA margin decline in 2015-2016 pressured by
mobile segment
- Stable core EBITDA margin without mobile segment in mid-30s
- Gradually rising interest payments as historical low-interest
debt instruments
are replaced with more expensive debt
- Capital expenditure at around 27% of revenue in 2015 with
further notable
decline below 20%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could be triggered by a rise in leverage to above
2.25x FFO adjusted
net leverage on a sustained basis. Tight liquidity and cash flow
pressures
driven by revenue and market share losses, particularly in the
broadband
segment, could also be negative for the ratings.
Rating upside is constrained by the company's small size, its
lack of
geographical diversification, and limited access to capital
markets.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Alexander Cherepovitsyn
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Supervisory Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
