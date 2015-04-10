(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 10 (Fitch) First Horizon National Corp. (FHN)
ratings are
unaffected by its recent announcement that it has reached an
agreement in
principle with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the
Department of Housing and
Urban Development (HUD), according to Fitch Ratings.
The agreement relates to FHN's underwriting and origination of
FHA-insured
mortgage loans from Jan. 1, 2006, through Dec. 31, 2008. Fitch
had been
expecting the DOJ/HUD settlement to occur in 2015 and that it
would not result
in capital ratios falling to levels below management's long-term
targets.
Under the agreement, FHN will pay cash of $212.5 million to
settle. The company
had previously reserved $50 million for this particular matter
and expects to
report a pre-tax expense of $162.5 million related to the
agreement in its 1Q15
results.
This follows FHN's 4Q13 settlement with Fannie Mae (FNMA) and
its announced
settlement with Freddie Mac in 1Q14 pertaining to loans sold
during a similar
time period. Those announcements resulted in a $200 million
provision to FHN's
mortgage repurchase reserve to account for the FNMA settlement
as well as
estimation for the FHLMC settlement.
While credit neutral overall, Fitch generally views these
settlements as
positive steps forward for FHN in getting out from under various
legal overhangs
that resulted from past national mortgage lending strategies.
Fitch believes that much of FHN's legal overhang is now behind
it, save for a
couple other minor settlements that could occur related to legal
issues already
disclosed in the company's regulatory filings. This should aid
in the company
generating stronger core earnings as legal costs diminish over
time. Still, even
with the possibility to other settlements out there, Fitch's
expectation that
FHN will maintain reasonable capital levels relative to its
overall risk profile
is incorporated in the company's current ratings and outlook.
