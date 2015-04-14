(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Dashboard Report that discusses pricing trends, market dynamics and key drivers of recent results in the U.S. directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance market. D&O is a relatively concentrated insurance market segment, with the 10 largest U.S. writers accounting for nearly 70%, or $4.5 billion in direct written premiums. D&O insurance results for the industry were largely stable in 2014 with a slight decrease in the direct loss ratio to 49.3% from 49.8% in the prior year. Contributing to the stable loss ratio is a continuation of declining claims and claims costs. Heightened competition in public company D&O is leading to weaker pricing particularly in excess cover layers. Private entity D&O is still experiencing overall rate increases due to past loss experience. Favorable loss reserve development trends continue. Statutory data for the Other Liability - Claims Made (OLCM) business segment is a useful proxy for the D&O insurance segment. OLCM loss reserves developed favorably in each of the last five years. The 'Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.