(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mizzen
Mezzco Limited UK's
(MML) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Stable. The long-term rating of the GBP200m senior notes
issued by its
indirect 100%-held subsidiary, Mizzen Bondco Limited, is
affirmed at 'B-'/'RR6'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR
MML, a holding company, is the ultimate 100%-parent of Premium
Credit Limited
(PCL), a leading provider of third-party insurance premium
finance. The
Long-term IDR of MML is based on Fitch's assessment of the
overall credit risk
profile of PCL, its only operating entity, and the ability of
this operating
entity to upstream dividends to its shareholder. As this
dividend flow is the
only source of funds available to service MML's and its
subsidiary's Mizzen
Bondco's debt obligations, our rating also considers the
structural
subordination of these entities' debt to all indebtedness and
other senior
obligations of PCL.
Fitch's assessment of PCL's creditworthiness considers PCL's 25
years of
experience in the premium finance sector as well as its strong
market position,
which has benefited over the last decade from sector
consolidation and high
barriers to entry. PCL's strong competitive advantage includes,
among other
factors, the long-term stable nature of its intermediary
relationships and niche
lending markets.
Asset quality at PCL is robust and underpinned by the strong
risk management of
assets and subsequent low level of loan losses. The short-term
nature of its
loans supports the company's flexibility in dealing with problem
assets while
its strong recovery and collection processes help to narrow
actual losses.
Earnings are stable and reflect a high level of repetitive
business, with low
levels of attrition and low loan impairment charges.
Nonetheless, Fitch views
PCL's earnings as undiversified and highly dependent on lending
volumes, which,
in turn is highly dependent on a small number of intermediaries.
Costs are also
high, reflecting its business model.
The company is highly leveraged and, because of the high level
of dividends
up-streamed to its parent, internal capital generation is weak.
This places the
company at risk from any large unexpected losses and is a factor
of higher
importance in assessing the overall creditworthiness of the
company.
Furthermore, it relies on just two sources of wholesale funds,
rendering its
overall funding profile undiversified and subject to investor
confidence.
Maturities are also lumpy, with a securitisation facility due to
mature at
end-2017 and all other senior debt in 2021. Again, Fitch views
the weakness of
the company's funding profile as a factor of higher importance.
High leverage
and high refinancing risk are overall negative rating drivers in
our assessment
of PCL's creditworthiness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR
As MML's Long-term IDR is notched off our assessment of the
creditworthiness of
PCL, it is mainly sensitive to a change in our view of PCL's
creditworthiness.
Positive rating drivers include a reduction in leverage as well
as improved
diversification of funding sources and reduced refinancing risk.
Negative
rating drivers include increased risk appetite, particularly if
the company
materially grows its non-recourse book, which could lead to a
deterioration of
asset quality.
Furthermore, MML's Long-term IDR would be sensitive to an
increase in holding
company double leverage to levels above 120% (end-2014: 95%),
which is currently
not our base case, or to constraints on the ability to upstream
dividends from
PCL to the holding company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Mizzen Bondco's Senior
Debt
The senior notes are rated two notches below MML's 'B+'
Long-term IDR,
reflecting the limited recovery for senior creditors as
indicated by the 'RR6'
Recovery Rating. The low recovery expectations are mainly driven
by their deep
subordination to the securitisation facility, which encumbers
the majority of
receivables.
The securities' rating is primarily sensitive to any movement in
their anchor
rating, MML's Long-term IDR, and to potential changes to
recovery prospects.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria,
dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Fitch: Mizzen Bondco's and Mezzco's Ratings Unaffected by
Ownership Change
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.