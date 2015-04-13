(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Principal
Financial Group,
Inc.'s (PFG) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
PFG's U.S.
operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's ratings affirmations reflect PFG's strong capitalization
and stable,
balanced operating profitability, partially offset by
above-average exposure to
direct mortgages and structured mortgage securities.
PFG's financial leverage was 22% at Dec. 31, 2014, down from a
recent high of
24.2% at Dec. 31, 2012 as the company issued debt to help fund
its acquisition
of Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones Cuprum S.A. (Cuprum), a
leading pension
manager in Chile.
For full-year 2014, PFG reported pre-tax operating earnings of
$1.7 billion,
continuing a gradual improvement from $1.4 million in 2013 and
$1 billion in
2012. In addition to the earnings contribution from Cuprum, the
recent
improvement in operating earnings has been driven by higher
fee-based revenue
from growing account values and tight expense management. Fitch
notes that the
company's operating performance exhibited significantly more
stability relative
to many of its industry peers during the financial crisis.
As a result of improving earnings, fixed charge coverage (FCC)
increased to
approximately 10.4x in 2014 from approximately 8.5x in 2013 and
6.8x in 2012.
While Fitch expects PFG to continue to generate solid, stable
earnings on its
growing fee-based businesses, low market interest rates,
continued competitive
pressures and less robust capital market conditions are likely
to restrain
earnings growth in the intermediate term.
PFG's strong capitalization is supported by the organization's
primary insurance
operating company, PLIC, which reported a risk-based capital
ratio (RBC) of 423%
at Dec. 31, 2014, down from 439% at Dec. 31, 2013. The company
targets
consolidated RBC in a range of 415% to 425%.
Fitch considers PFG's allocation to direct mortgages to be above
average
relative to the life insurance sector as a whole. In addition to
$10.7 billion
in direct commercial loans and $1.1 billion in residential
loans, the company
reported $4 billion in CMBS holdings at Dec. 31, 2014. Although
there has been
significant recovery in these asset classes within the industry
since the
financial crisis, Fitch views this level of exposure to be a
credit negative.
PFG, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, markets a range of
retirement savings,
investment and insurance products and services primarily in the
small- to
medium-sized business segment. The company reported consolidated
assets of $219
billion, and total shareholders' equity of $10.2 billion at Dec.
31, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Improved diversification of the company's sources of revenue
and earnings;
--Sustainable return on equity of 12% or higher and FCC above
12x;
--Low volatility in earnings and capital over an extended period
of time;
--Financial leverage below 20%;
--Reported RBC ratio above 475%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Run-rate return on equity below 10% and a GAAP-based FCC ratio
below 7x;
--A decline in the company's reported RBC ratio to a level below
375%;
--Sustained increase in financial leverage to a level above 25%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--$300 million 1.850% notes due Nov. 2017 at 'A-';
--$350 million 8.875% notes due May 2019 at 'A-';
--$300 million 3.300% notes due Sept. 2022 at 'A-';
--$300 million 3.125% notes due May 2023 at 'A-';
--$600 million 6.050% notes due Oct. 2036 at 'A-';
--$300 million 4.625% notes due Sept. 2042 'A-';
--$300 million 4.350% notes due May 2043 at 'A-';
--5.563% preferred stock due 2015, series A at 'BBB';
--6.518% preferred stock due 2035, series B at 'BBB'.
Principal Financial Services, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1;
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Insurance subsidiaries:
Principal Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Principal National Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014);
--'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Oct. 9, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.