(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published
Indonesia-based property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's
(BSD) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook. The
agency has also assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' to the
company's
proposed five-year US dollar notes, issued by Global Prime
Capital Pte Ltd (a
wholly owned subsidiary of BSD), and guaranteed by BSD and its
subsidiaries. The
final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received. A full list of
ratings is at the
end of this commentary.
The proposed notes will rank pari passu with senior unsecured
obligations of BSD
and its key subsidiaries. Fitch expects BSD's secured
debt/EBITDA to remain
below 2x-2.5x (end-2014: 1.6x), a threshold beyond which the
agency will
consider notching the bond rating below BSD's Long-Term IDR.
At the date of the indenture, subsidiaries that together account
for 90% of
BSD's consolidated EBITDA will guarantee the bond. The remaining
material
subsidiaries, including its listed subsidiary PT Duta Pertiwi
Tbk (Duta), will
be restricted subsidiaries, and will be subject to restrictive
covenants that
prevent any meaningful subordination of potential bond
investors. Because of
these reasons, Fitch has rated the proposed bond at the same
level as BSD's
Long-Term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Financial Profile: BSD has a track record of maintaining
a conservative
financial profile. Its cash reserves exceeded its debt in
2008-2013, while its
leverage (measured as debt net of unrestricted cash to the sum
of inventory,
land bank, advances paid for land, less customer sales advances)
has remained
low at other times. Fitch expects BSD's leverage to remain below
25% over the
medium term even though it plans to add to its land bank. BSD's
end-2014 EBITDA
margin of 50% is strong compared to regional and domestic peers.
Although EBITDA
margin is likely to decline due to a lower proportion of landed
property in its
sales mix, Fitch expects the company to maintain EBITDA margins
of more than 40%
over the medium term.
Geographic Concentration: Fitch expects BSD to generate more
than 50% of its
cash flow from its BSD City township over the medium term. This
limits the
company's ability to discount its inventory to speed up sales
and increase
liquidity in a downturn, as it could impair the future
profitability of a large
part of its development book. However this risk is mitigated by
the products
within BSD City that target different price points and both the
residential and
commercial segments. The diversity may help the company to offer
discounts on
some products, if needed.
Good Quality Investment Property Portfolio: Significant
recurring cash flow is
generated from BSD's investment property income stream, which
provides strong
interest coverage (2014: 2.0x; 2015 projection: 2.2x). This
mitigates the higher
risk of its property development business, which is more
volatile across
economic cycles. At end-2014 BSD controlled 18 investment
properties, which
comprised of two hotels, as well as its ITC-branded retail
malls, large-scale
mixed-use developments, and office buildings. Average occupancy
in its malls and
office buildings stood at 90% in 2014, while occupancy at its
hotels was 63%.
Fitch expects occupancy to remain healthy over the medium term.
BSD has another
14 investment properties under development that will start
adding to its
recurring EBITDA over the medium term.
Good Project Execution, Large Land Bank: BSD has a track record
of maintaining
high sales turnover, with presales/gross debt at 1.5x in 2014.
This reflects its
strong brand and good execution of its projects compared to
domestic peers. BSD
is the largest property developer in Indonesia in terms of
presales. Its land
bank available for development of around 45 million square
meters is large
compared to regional peers, and provides BSD with more than a
decade of
development potential. In 2014, BSD sold more than USD500m worth
of properties,
and Fitch expects presales to increase by a compounded annual
growth rate of
15%-20% through 2017. Most of the company's land bank was
acquired at low cost,
which supports its ability to maintain healthy profit margins.
Senior Unsecured Debt Not Notched: Fitch's senior unsecured
rating of 'BB-' is
based on average recovery in a distressed scenario, despite
senior unsecured
creditors ranking behind secured creditors. Fitch expects BSD's
prior-ranking
debt/EBITDA to remain below 2.0x-2.5x, a threshold above which
we may consider
notching senior unsecured debt below the IDR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- EBITDA margins will be sustained at over 40%
- Annual presales growth will hover in the mid-teens through
2017
- Leverage will increase in 2015 due to the proposed bond issue,
but improve
thereafter
- Free cash flow will be neutral to negative over the medium
term
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include
- Leverage sustained above 40% (2014: 10%)
- Presales / gross debt sustained below 1x (2014: 1.5x)
- Investment property EBITDA / cash interest costs sustained
below 1.75x
(end-2014: 2.0x)
Positive: Fitch doesn't expect a rating upgrade over the medium
term because of
the concentration of BSD's cash flows in the Tangerang region in
the Greater
Jakarta area, primarily through its sales in BSD City, as well
as the company's
smaller development scale compared to regional peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
- Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating published at
'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-term senior unsecured debt class rating published at
'BB-'
Global Prime Capital Pte Ltd
- Proposed five-year senior unsecured US dollar bonds assigned
'BB-(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6811
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014,
and "Recovery
Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate
Issuers", dated 18
November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
"2015 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders: Slower but More
Sustainable Industry
Growth", dated 11 November 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
2015 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
