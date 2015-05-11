(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysian
Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'A' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Malaysian Re's solid
capitalisation and steady
financial fundamentals that support its market leadership in
Malaysia. However,
the rating is constrained by its smaller market size and limited
geographical
diversification relative to global peers, as well as potential
catastrophe
exposure from its foreign businesses amid intense market
competition.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian
Re will improve
and maintain its financial performance, driven by a prudent and
experienced
management's strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability.
Malaysian Re is the largest reinsurer in Malaysia. It maintained
its leading
market position and captured a market share of 54% (measured by
reinsurance
accepted premiums) in 2013, based on industry statistics. Fitch
expects its
market dominance to continue, underpinned by a solid franchise
and continued
support from local cedants. The company also actively
participates in various
local industry initiatives to entrench its business
relationships with domestic
insurers.
Based on management results, Malaysian Re's combined ratio
deteriorated to 97%
at end-2014 from 90% at 31 March 2014 (end of FY14) due to
higher claims
experience. This is following a few large losses reported in
both the
international and domestic business during the year, of which
included the
Peninsular Malaysia flood in December 2014. The company expects
its claims
exposure from the floods to be manageable overall, backed by
sufficient
retrocession layers and strong capital levels. Malaysian Re has
also since then
tightened its underwriting discipline and Fitch believes its
operating
performance will improve over time.
Its regulatory risk-based capital as at end-2014 was well in
excess of the
regulatory minimum of 130%. Its investment mix remained prudent
and liquid, with
more than 80% of invested assets placed in cash, deposits and
fixed-income
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely for the company in the near term.
Nevertheless, key
rating triggers for an upgrade include significant sustained
improvement in the
reinsurer's credit profile, with the combined ratio falling
consistently below
94%, and the regulatory capital ratio remaining above 220%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant
deterioration in the
reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium
sustainability,
operating performance and capital levels relative to its
business profile, with
the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory
capital ratio
falling below 180% for an extended period.
A downgrade of Malaysia's 'A' Long-Term Local Currency IDR, on
Negative Outlook,
by more than one notch would likely result in a rating downgrade
for Malaysian
Re. Evidence of a deterioration in Malaysian Re's financial
fundamentals due to
a more challenging operating environment associated with a
weakening sovereign
rating, could also lead Fitch to reassess the one-notch
differential between the
reinsurer's rating and the sovereign's Local Currency IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
