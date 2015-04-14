(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intesa
Sanpaolo Vita's
(ISV)'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed ISV's dated and perpetual subordinated
notes at 'BBB'
and 'BBB-', respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISV's rating reflects the company's strong franchise in Italy,
solid net
profitability, adequate capital and moderate financial leverage.
Offsetting
this, ISV's operations are concentrated in Italy and there is
high concentration
risk in its investments as ISV holds a large amount of Italian
sovereign and
corporate debt.
ISV distributes its insurance products through Intesa Sanpaolo's
(ISP;
BBB+/Stable) branches. ISP is ISV's ultimate parent and the
second-largest
Italian bank by total assets. ISV is part of ISP's wealth
management offer and
of the newly created Insurance Division of the bank . Its risk
management is
also highly integrated within ISP, which manages capital at the
group level.
Fitch views ISV as an important contributor to ISP's financial
performance and
believes support would be forthcoming if needed.
Total life premiums increased by 49.5% yoy in 2014. All major
products
(unit-linked, traditional guaranteed and pension products)
contributed to the
increase. This trend is due to the intrinsically volatile nature
of the
bancassurance business in Italy. ISV provides solutions to ISP's
network for
sales of single-premium savings-type products.
ISV's consolidated Solvency I ratio was 173.9% at end-2014,
which was strong but
reduced from 189.6% in 2013 due to robust business growth.
Capital remains
exposed to volatility given ISV's high exposure to Italian
sovereign bonds. In
Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model, ISV scored "Adequate" based on
end -2013
financials, which Fitch expects to have been maintained in 2014
and to continue
in 2015.
ISV issued EUR750m of perpetual fixed/floating subordinated
notes in December
2014, further enhancing its financial flexibility after issuing
EUR500m dated
subordinated debt in 2013. However, the issuance was negative
for ISV's
financial leverage, which increased to around 24% from 13% at
end-2013, based on
a pro-forma calculation on 2013 results, as the new notes are
treated as 100%
debt in Fitch's leverage calculations. However, Fitch expects
ISV's financial
leverage to remain commensurate with its rating when calculated
using 2014
financials and in 2015.
Low interest rates are a key risk for ISV's business, as a
significant
proportion of the in-force life reserves carries financial
guarantees. However,
ISV's reduction of minimum guarantees on new sales (0% for the
newest products)
is a mitigating factor. Furthermore, most new guarantees apply
only at maturity,
rather than accruing year by year, allowing ISV greater
flexibility in dealing
with low investment returns in any particular year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ISV's rating could be downgraded if ISP's ratings are
downgraded. Conversely,
the rating could be upgraded if ISP's ratings are upgraded and
ISV continues to
make a positive contribution to ISP's financial performance.
