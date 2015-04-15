(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) The U.S. Fitch Fundamentals Index
(FFI) fell slightly
in 1Q'15 but remains in neutral territory, as the rate of credit
improvement
continues to diminish in some sectors.
'Six years after the start of the economic recovery, the rate of
improvement in
credit quality is slowing in some asset classes,' said Bill
Warlick, Fitch
Ratings Senior Director 'While turning up only very slightly,
U.S. prime credit
card delinquency rates have risen for two consecutive quarters
and the rate of
improvement for RMBS delinquencies continued to slow in 1Q.'
Investors continued to push credit spreads lower against a
backdrop of rising
interest rate risk and generally weak global economic growth
fundamentals.
U.S. CDS spreads tightened modestly in 1Q, reaching a new
post-crisis low at
just over 100bp. This represents a decline of greater than 80%,
or more than
500bp, from when spreads spiked back in late 2008. The FFI CDS
outlook score
remained unchanged at 0 in the quarter, but the underlying data
trend highlights
credit investors' continuing reach for yield, even as the Fed
moves closer to
raising short-term interest rates.
The FFI has remained neutral for several quarters, in line with
the general
growth path of the U.S. economy. The 1Q FFI results point to a
continuation of
this trend, with few signs of dramatic shifts in credit
conditions across the
economy.
U.S. Fitch Fundamentals Index
The Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) tracks changes in credit
fundamentals across
key sectors of the U.S. economy. Analyzing the relative strength
or weakness of
the index or its sub components can provide insight into how
conducive
conditions in the U.S. are towards economic growth.
The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth
or decline is
indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI,
ranging from +10 to
-10. The FFI's components include mortgage and credit card
performance,
corporate defaults, high-yield recoveries, rating actions and
outlooks, EBITDA
and CapEx forecasts, banks, the CDS outlook, and transportation
trend. Released
quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary Fitch-sourced
data.
To learn more about the FFI, please visit
'www.thewhyforum.com/ffi'.
Fitch Ratings
Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings,
commentary and research.
Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through
independent and
prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global
perspectives shaped by
strong local market knowledge and deep credit market experience.
The additional
context, perspective and insights we provide help investors to
make important
credit judgments with confidence. For more information, visit
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services
with operations
in more than 30 countries. In addition to Fitch Ratings, the
group includes
Fitch Solutions, an industry-leading provider of credit risk
products and
services, and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and
professional development
firm. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A.
and New
York-based Hearst Corporation.
Contact:
William Warlick
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York,
Tel: +1
212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Fundamentals
Index - U.S.
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.