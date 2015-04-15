(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UK-based auto
dealership group Pendragon plc's (Pendragon) Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and its senior secured rating at 'B+'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High but Gradually Improving Leverage
Pendragon has considerable off-balance-sheet operating lease
obligations, which
totalled GBP342m at end-2014. Bank debt and other
on-balance-sheet instruments
such as operating leases were GBP200m at end-2014.
Fitch also adjusts debt by adding the portion of stock financing
provided by
third-party institutions (GBP180m at end-2014), unlike for other
manufacturers'
stock financing, which is not treated as debt. In Fitch's view
Pendragon's stock
financing is debt-like and would probably be replaced by other
forms of bank
debt were it to stop being available. This adjustment raises
leverage by around
1x.
Nevertheless, Fitch-adjusted gross and net leverage ratios at
end-2014 were 4.1x
and 3.6x, largely unchanged from 4.2x and 3.9x at end-2013, but
significantly
lower than the 2010 peaks of 6.9x and 6.2x. Fitch expects
leverage to continue
to improve gradually over the medium term.
UK Auto Market Recovery
UK auto sales continued their post-slump rebound in 2014, and
new car sales have
returned to their 2008 peak. Pendragon has benefited, with sales
and EBITDA
growth last year of 4% and 18%, respectively. The outlook for
auto sales remains
a key indicator of Pendrago's future performance due to the
sensitivity of
earnings to volume movements.
Strong Auto OEM Relationships
Pendragon benefits from strong long-term relationships with most
of the large
auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), from which it
sources vehicles.
The diverse range of the company's franchise agreements acts to
stabilise its
gross margin, although it remains exposed to the financial
strength and/or
strategy of the OEMs.
Cost Structure Flexibility
The flexibility of Pendragon's operating cost structure is
important to offset
possible volatility in demand, due to low operating margins in
vehicle sales.
The company benefits from mid-range EBITDA margins, and since
the downturn of
2008 and 2009 has improved its flexibility. Nevertheless,
another sharp downturn
in the market could put considerable stress on Pendragon's
financial profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Low-single digit volume growth driven by a stabilisation in
both the new and
used car markets and little change in Pendragon's market share
-A stable pricing environment with prices rising by about 1%
p.a. in line with
inflation
-In addition to low single-digit growth in the aftersales
segment, overall
revenues are expected to increase modestly at slightly under 3%
p.a.
-A stable gross margin through the medium term given little
historical
volatility and the pricing arrangements in place with OEMs
-In line with the company's historical margin stability and
supported by the
flexible operating cost structure, the EBITDA margin is expected
to remain
stable
-In 2015 and 2016, net capex is expected to be above historical
levels due to
expansion activities in both the UK and California. After 2016,
net capex is
expected to be around 1% of revenue
-Gradual increase in dividend payments
-No new debt or debt reduction is assumed
-The level of stock financing in the forecast period is also
assumed to remain
fairly stable in relation to revenue and total inventory levels
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage below 3x (FY14:
4.1x) on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x (FY14: 2.5x) on a sustained
basis
- Free cash flow (FCF) above 1% (FY14: 0.1%) on a sustained
basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage above 6x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x on a sustained basis
- Negative FCF on a sustained basis
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ishani Goonasekera
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1509
Supervisory Analyst
Tom Chruszcz
Director
+48 22 338 6294
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Committee Chair
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.