(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Peugeot SA's (PSA)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+' with a
Positive Outlook
and affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'.
The upgrade reflects our projections that PSA's core automotive
operations will
remain profitable, following the improvement of their operating
margin to around
breakeven in 2014, before adjustments for capitalised
development costs, from
negative 2.9% in 2013 and negative 3.9% in 2012. We also
forecast free cash flow
(FCF) margin to remain positive, between 1% and 3% through 2017.
We believe that
the group continues to face challenges, including weak demand in
several
emerging markets but this should be offset by the gradual
recovery in Europe.
Furthermore, PSA's significant work on its cost structure over
the past couple
of years has started to be successful and should mitigate the
intense pricing
pressure and continuous overcapacity in its domestic market.
The upgrade also reflects the absence of liquidity risks and the
material
decline in leverage in 2014 following EUR0.9bn in positive FCF
combined with a
EUR3bn capital increase. As a result, the group's funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage fell to 1.6x at end-2014 from 4.9x at
end-2013 and we
expect further improvement towards breakeven by end-2017.
The Positive Outlook reflects our view that the group's
financial metrics could
be in line with the mid-range of the 'BB' category by end-2016.
Further evidence
that the improvement recorded in 2014 and expected in 2015 is
sustainable in
2016 and beyond could lead to a further upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Modest Sales Recovery
Fitch expects PSA's revenue growth to remain moderate in
2015-2016 as the
group's strategy includes a smaller product range and lower
discounts, which
will hinder volume growth. In addition, we expect further
adverse conditions in
several markets including Latin America and Russia. However,
this should be
offset by the recent and upcoming renewal of key models, the
gradual recovery of
the European market as well as further growth and increasing
market shares in
China.
Progress in Restructuring
Strategic measures to streamline the product portfolio and
profitably expand
international operations have started to bear fruit. In Europe,
we expect PSA's
cash-preservation and cost-reduction measures to improve the
cost base and hence
boost profitability further in 2015 and 2016. We project PSA's
automotive
operating margin to increase further, towards 3% in 2017 from
about breakeven in
2014 and negative 2.9% in 2013, before adjustments for
capitalised development
costs.
Recovering Profitability and FCF
We expect earnings to benefit from the improved cost structure
and increasing
sales in the next couple of years but to be challenged by
further FX volatility,
investments and adverse market conditions, particularly outside
Europe. In 2015,
we expect a positive impact from FX and raw materials to boost
underlying margin
progression.
FCF in 2014 was a robust EUR0.9bn, in sharp contrast with the
cash absorption of
EUR1.3bn in 2013 and EUR3.3bn in 2012. It was supported by the
strengthening of
underlying FFO, a substantial EUR1bn inflow from working capital
improvements
and controlled investments.
Lower Leverage
We expect leverage decline to come from further positive FCF,
the creation of a
joint venture with Santander releasing some equity from Banque
PSA Finance (BPF)
and the issue of warrants and the possible conversion of a
convertible in 2016.
This should offset an acceleration in capex and the potential
resumption of
dividends in the medium term.
Weak Competitive Position
Despite continuous recent improvement, PSA's sales remain biased
toward the
European market and the mass-market small and medium segments,
where competition
and price pressure are fiercest. Competition is also
intensifying in foreign
markets where PSA has diversified, including Latin America,
Russia and China.
Capital Increase
The French state and Dongfeng Motor have become PSA's majority
shareholders, in
line with the Peugeot family, each with a stake of 14.1%. The
capital increase
has benefited the financial profile but the new shareholding
structure may
present some challenges to coordinate the potentially diverging
interests of the
various shareholders.
Sound Liquidity
Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR8bn of readily available
cash for its
industrial operations at end-2014, including Fitch's
adjustments. In addition,
committed credit lines of EUR3bn at PSA maturing in 2017 and
2019 and EUR1.2bn
at Faurecia were undrawn at end-2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for 2015-2017 within our rating case for
PSA include:
- Industrial operations' revenue up by 3% in 2015, growth
moderating to about
1.5% in 2016 and accelerating thereafter.
- Auto operating margin increasing to more than 2% in 2015-2016
and reaching 3%
by 2017.
- Capex to increase to about EUR3bn, no dividend paid in
2015-2016.
- Dividends paid by BPF of about EUR400m in 2015 and EUR500m in
2016 and by
Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroen Automobile (DPCA) increasing gradually
to just under
EUR200m by 2017.
- Cash inflows of about EUR500m per year in 2015-2017 from the
release of equity
following the establishment of the JV with Santander.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Further diversification of sales.
- Automotive operating margins above 2% (2014: 0.2%, 2015E:
2.4%, 2016E: 2.3%).
- FCF above 1% (2014: 1.8%, 2015E: 0.9%, 2016E: 2.1%).
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 2x (2014: 1.6x, 2015E: 0.8x,
2016E: 0.1x).
- CFO/adjusted debt above 25% (2014: 28%, 2015E: 41%, 2016E:
53%).
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Inability to sustain positive automotive operating margins.
- Negative FCF.
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 3x.
- CFO/adjusted debt below 15%.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.