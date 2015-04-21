(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Meat Producers Dashboard 2015 here MOSCOW, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Russian meat producers are unlikely to sustain the strong EBITDA growth and improvement in credit metrics seen in 2014. In the Russian Meat Producers 2015 Dashboard Fitch says the strong performance in 2014 resulted from a combination of exceptionally low costs and from solid price increases. However, in 2015, only those companies with available production capacity to materially increase output and benefit from import substitution will be able to protect EBITDA from significant reduction, following a hike in fodder costs. The Dashboard presents the funds from operations (FFO) of three large meat producers adjusted for interest rate subsidies and a favourable tax regime. Fitch believes the latter highlights the importance of state support to the industry. The first edition of the 'Russian Meat Producers Dashboard - 2015' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Anna Zhdanova, CFA Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.