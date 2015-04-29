(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa
Insurance Ltd's (BIL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed BIL's GBP330m
subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc (BF;
A-/Stable/F2) and
guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at 'BBB+'.
BF is the immediate holding company of BIL. It is also the main
holding company
of the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Fitch Affirms 75 EMEA
Consumer &
Healthcare Ratings'; dated 27 October 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch analyses Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa
Group basis. The
strength of BIL's financial profile means that its ratings are
currently based
primarily on its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the
ownership by Bupa
Group as neutral for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bupa Group's key credit strengths include its leading market
position in the UK
and strong franchise, as well as BIL's stable underwriting
profitability and
capitalisation. Although Fitch views positively Bupa Group's
focus on its chosen
markets, the ratings are constrained by the group's lack of
diversification by
business line, evident in its strong reliance on private medical
insurance (PMI)
as a source of income.
BIL's regulatory solvency fell to 174% at end-2014 (end-2013:
187%) and leverage
increased to 32% (end-2013: 22%). This was caused by BIL paying
a dividend of
GBP673m in the year, funded by cash deposits and a GBP393m loan
payback from BF,
which reduced equity capital to GBP0.7bn at end-2014 (end-2013:
GBP1.2bn). In
contrast, Bupa Group's financial leverage reduced slightly to
27% (2013: 29%)
and Insurance Groups Directive-based solvency remained strong at
319% (2013:
309%).
BIL reduced the amount of the loan to Bupa Group by GBP393m to
GBP400m in 2014.
Fitch believes that the loan, through which BIL channels cash to
its parent,
reduces the quality of its capital. The size of the loan had
increased
significantly in recent years to GBP793m in 2013 from GBP511m in
2009. Fitch
expects BIL's earnings will reduce on a standalone basis in 2015
due to the
reduced interest income from the intercompany loan to BF. There
will be no
impact on a group basis.
BIL's earnings improved in 2014, with a 9.7% growth in profit
before tax to
GBP182m, driven mainly by a reduction in operating expenses and
an increase in
net unrealised gains on investments, with a net unrealised gain
of GBP6.6m in
2014 (2013: net loss of GBP2.5m). BIL's combined ratio remained
stable at 93%
despite an increase in the loss ratio to 72% (2013: 68%) due to
higher claims
costs on certain large accounts. This was offset by reduced
acquisition costs
and expenses payable to Bupa Group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the medium term given the
company's
mono-line status. The key rating triggers that could result in a
downgrade
include:
- A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an
increase in the
combined ratio to over 100% for an extended period and
earnings-based interest
coverage declining to below 4x (2013: 9x).
- Changes in government healthcare policy impacting BIL's
ability to
appropriately price its products or otherwise impairing the
company's financial
or operating profile.
-A downgrade of BF (see rating action commentary on BF for its
rating
sensitivities).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1031
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
